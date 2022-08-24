ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-11-15-30-37

(four, eleven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $312,000

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

