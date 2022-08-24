ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says that Highway 70 will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend

REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans says that Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend. Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Local access will be allowed from either side of the closure, but not to cross the location at Opapee Creek.
REDDING, CA
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
COTTONWOOD, CA
Jury finds driver guilty of murder and DUI in 2020 crash in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Robert Maughs, 26, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmie Adkison in a crash in 2020. Maughs was also convicted of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury to Cassandra Petty. The jury returned the verdict on Thursday.
REDDING, CA
