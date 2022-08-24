Read full article on original website
CAL FIRE firefighters at the scene of structure and vegetation fire in Paskenta
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:21 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the forward spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Crews are still working to contain the structure fire. The Toomes Fire started on Friday on Toomes Camp Road in Paskenta as a structure fire. The fire...
Caltrans says that Highway 70 will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans says that Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend. Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Local access will be allowed from either side of the closure, but not to cross the location at Opapee Creek.
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
Man taken into custody after K9 Hac found drugs during a traffic stop Friday
REDDING, Calif. - CHP says a man who was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at Fawndale Road in Redding was taken into custody after a probable cause search during a traffic stop on Friday at around 10 a.m. revealed drugs. Jesus Machula-Luna, 41, from North Hollywood, was pulled over and...
Jury finds driver guilty of murder and DUI in 2020 crash in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Robert Maughs, 26, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmie Adkison in a crash in 2020. Maughs was also convicted of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury to Cassandra Petty. The jury returned the verdict on Thursday.
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office says that Troy Zimmerman has been sentenced to six years in state prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the death of a man who died on May 8, 2021, after he went...
