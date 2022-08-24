Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
California Gov Bans Gasoline Cars – Wyoming Would ‘Revolt’ If Attempted Here, Dealers Say
California plans to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles from the state by 2035, but Wyoming is not ready to do the same, according to car dealers around the state. California's Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a 2020 executive order...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken east of Cheyenne, looking east down I-80 toward Burns by Rob Dickerson. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent since our last report of $4.02 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is. down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 70 cents per gallon from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest
Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they'll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a "corner crossing" trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mudslide Strands Tourists Outside Yellowstone; Florida Man Totals Car Trying To Drive Thru It
A "sea of humanity" descended upon Pahaska Tepee Resort late Wednesday, just outside the east entrance into Yellowstone Park, after a mudslide blocked the main highway into the park. "People were trying to find something to eat, and rent...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great
Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That's the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise is actually the moon setting over the Tetons but it was taken at 6am. So it counts. The photo was taken by Larry Anderson at the Jackson Lake Lodge. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County’s Affordable Housing Crisis Is Case Study For State
Local and state government and non-profit entities are scrambling to provide affordable housing in the most expensive zip code in the country, Teton County, Wyoming. An acre of land here sells for around $1 million and the county's priciest property, a 233-acre ranch, just sold for $35 million.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Claim “Intimidation” Used In Elk Mountain Corner Crossing Case
The Iron Bar Ranch violated federal law by using "threats" and "intimidation" against four Missouri hunters in a trespassing case that could have sweeping implications for "corner crossings" between public and private land in Wyoming, according to court documents filed July 29 by the hunters' attorney.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections
The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or "jungle" primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nathan Winters Says No To Secretary Of State Race; Urges GOP To Support Chuck Gray
Nathan Winters says he won't give in to the pressure. He isn't going to run for Secretary of State. A few key Wyoming legislators have expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the Republican primary election won by State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, citing Gray's lack of candor in the Legislature and his perceived lack of trust in the security of the state's elections.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislative Committee Drafting Bill To Strip Secretary of State Of Election Oversight
A bill will be drafted in the Wyoming Legislature that would strip the incoming Secretary of State of their duties to oversee the state’s elections. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, on Thursday afternoon proposed establishing a five-member, non-partisan elections commission to take up these duties. The committee supported drafting the bill with a 7-3 vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Elections Director Looking For New Job Following Chuck Gray Primary Win
On Thursday, Kai Schon, state elections director, made a post on LinkedIn, saying he was going to start looking for new job opportunities.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Democratic Party Could Become All But Extinct If Voter Turnout Is Bad
There is a lot at stake for the Democratic Party of Wyoming in the upcoming general election, not only for its candidates, but the future of the party itself. A poor turnout from Democratic voters in the general election could lead...
