Nathan Winters says he won't give in to the pressure. He isn't going to run for Secretary of State. A few key Wyoming legislators have expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the Republican primary election won by State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, citing Gray's lack of candor in the Legislature and his perceived lack of trust in the security of the state's elections.

