Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken east of Cheyenne, looking east down I-80 toward Burns by Rob Dickerson.
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent since our last report of $4.02 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is. down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 70 cents per gallon from...
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest

Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they'll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a "corner crossing" trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great

Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That's the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise is actually the moon setting over the Tetons but it was taken at 6am. So it counts. The photo was taken by Larry Anderson at the Jackson Lake Lodge.
Teton County’s Affordable Housing Crisis Is Case Study For State

Local and state government and non-profit entities are scrambling to provide affordable housing in the most expensive zip code in the country, Teton County, Wyoming. An acre of land here sells for around $1 million and the county's priciest property, a 233-acre ranch, just sold for $35 million.
Hunters Claim “Intimidation” Used In Elk Mountain Corner Crossing Case

The Iron Bar Ranch violated federal law by using "threats" and "intimidation" against four Missouri hunters in a trespassing case that could have sweeping implications for "corner crossings" between public and private land in Wyoming, according to court documents filed July 29 by the hunters' attorney.
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections

The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or "jungle" primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
Nathan Winters Says No To Secretary Of State Race; Urges GOP To Support Chuck Gray

Nathan Winters says he won't give in to the pressure. He isn't going to run for Secretary of State. A few key Wyoming legislators have expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the Republican primary election won by State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, citing Gray's lack of candor in the Legislature and his perceived lack of trust in the security of the state's elections.
Wyoming Legislative Committee Drafting Bill To Strip Secretary of State Of Election Oversight

A bill will be drafted in the Wyoming Legislature that would strip the incoming Secretary of State of their duties to oversee the state’s elections. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, on Thursday afternoon proposed establishing a five-member, non-partisan elections commission to take up these duties. The committee supported drafting the bill with a 7-3 vote.
State Elections Director Looking For New Job Following Chuck Gray Primary Win

On Thursday, Kai Schon, state elections director, made a post on LinkedIn, saying he was going to start looking for new job opportunities.
