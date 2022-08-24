ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, HI

Police Looking for Missing Mountain View Woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old Cynthia Macdonald of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 21. Macdonald is described as Caucasian with fair skin, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
Volcano Man Faces Felony Charges Following Domestic Incident at Fern Forest Residence

A Volcano man is accused of various offenses related to a domestic incident at a residence in Fern Forest on Aug. 18, 2022. Thirty-four-year-old Jerald Cline was charged with felony abuse of a household member after strangling the victim. He was also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, and two counts of second-degree assault after reportedly assaulting the individual with a bat causing bodily injury.
VOLCANO, HI
Ocean View, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Hawaii State
KHON2

Maui issues first concealed carry permit

It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 25, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to 66 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 4.Earthquake Strikes Pahala, Hawaii, Near Mauna Loa Volcano

More than 100 people reported feeling an earthquake near the world's largest volcano, according to the USGS. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake happened at Pahala, Hawaii, near the Mauna Loa volcano, at 7:11 p.m. local time / 1:11 a.m. ET. Light shaking was recorded by 111 persons in the first hour...
PAHALA, HI

