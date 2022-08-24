Read full article on original website
Big Island police release dramatic video from Hilo shooting
Big Island police have released dramatic body camera footage from Tuesday's police shooting in downtown Hilo. It took two gunshots and a stun gun before the suspect was finally subdued.
bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Missing Mountain View Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old Cynthia Macdonald of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 21. Macdonald is described as Caucasian with fair skin, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County revises firearm permitting process amid SCOTUS ruling on gun laws
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Department is changing its firearm permitting process following the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. The department said people who want to apply for a license to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm must do the following:. Complete the Hawaii...
bigislandnow.com
Volcano Man Faces Felony Charges Following Domestic Incident at Fern Forest Residence
A Volcano man is accused of various offenses related to a domestic incident at a residence in Fern Forest on Aug. 18, 2022. Thirty-four-year-old Jerald Cline was charged with felony abuse of a household member after strangling the victim. He was also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, and two counts of second-degree assault after reportedly assaulting the individual with a bat causing bodily injury.
Maui issues first concealed carry permit
It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 25, 2022
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to 66 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 4.Earthquake Strikes Pahala, Hawaii, Near Mauna Loa Volcano
More than 100 people reported feeling an earthquake near the world's largest volcano, according to the USGS. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake happened at Pahala, Hawaii, near the Mauna Loa volcano, at 7:11 p.m. local time / 1:11 a.m. ET. Light shaking was recorded by 111 persons in the first hour...
