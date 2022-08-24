Read full article on original website
Related
'I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow' | Local family adopts husky rescued after No-Li truck crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family. No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘This is really to restore our way of life’: Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
“If you would’ve told me three years ago that we would be putting adult salmon in the upper Spokane River I would’ve smirked and said, ‘No way’,” Coeur d’Alene Tribe Councilmember Hemene James said. Hundreds of people turned out with James in People’s Park...
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
pugetsound.media
Update: Nia Wong Leaves KXLY — Gets Married!
After 3 years at Spokane’s Channel 4 tv KXLY, Nia Wong departs, with her final newscast on August 11. Wong came to KXLY from Las Vegas. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
inlander.com
After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health
In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
inlander.com
Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue
The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Malden farmer’s ‘Food Bank Cow’ shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. – Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘We lost everything’: Cheney residents still recovering after motel fire
CHENEY, Wash. – Flames and smoke shot out of the windows of Cheney Motel early Tuesday morning in what Cheney officials are describing as one of the first fires the city’s ever seen. The building is a total loss and more than a dozen people are out of...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
KHQ Right Now
Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
FOX 28 Spokane
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
kpq.com
Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
Comments / 0