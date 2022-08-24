Read full article on original website
Nebraska football fans are ready to leave Scott Frost in Ireland
Nebraska football fans made the long trip to Ireland en masse but after a loss to Northwestern, it sounds like they want to leave Scott Frost behind. Scott Frost entered his fifth season as head coach at Nebraska with an extremely short leash. Losing to Northwestern in Dublin definitely wasn’t...
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba says what everyone is thinking
Everyone is expecting big things from this Ohio State football team. It’s not just fans around Columbus either. The national media is also expecting this Buckeye team to compete for a national championship. Some people are even picking the Buckeyes to win it all. As far as expectations go,...
Nebraska football: Scott Frost postgame quotes give impression of a broken man
Scott Frost’s postgame quotes after Nebraska football lost the season opener in Ireland to Northwestern varied from sad to pathetic. What do you say when your seat is boiling hot and your team was just defeated by a 12-point underdog?. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to figure that...
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Nebraska football watch party delivers the world’s saddest reaction video
One Nebraska football watch party had a sad reaction to Casey Thompson’s game ending interception against Northwestern. The Nebraska Cornhuskers fanbase remained hopeful that the team could pick up a huge season-opener win. They faced off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland for the Week 0 opener. The best case scenario was for the team to win, for head coach Scott Frost’s sake.
Kirk Herbstreit’s Big Ten prediction is not safe for Children of the Corn
Kirk Herbstreit has Ohio State playing … Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship Game this year. While Kirk Herbstreit played it safe by tabbing his Ohio State Buckeyes to win the Big Ten East, he went out in a cornfield alright by selecting the Nebraska Cornhuskers to win the Big Ten West.
