Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Nebraska football watch party delivers the world’s saddest reaction video

One Nebraska football watch party had a sad reaction to Casey Thompson’s game ending interception against Northwestern. The Nebraska Cornhuskers fanbase remained hopeful that the team could pick up a huge season-opener win. They faced off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland for the Week 0 opener. The best case scenario was for the team to win, for head coach Scott Frost’s sake.
