Valley, WA

KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
LACLEDE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
SPOKANE, WA

