Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
'This is really to restore our way of life': Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
Hundreds of people turned out with James in People's Park on Wednesday for a little fishing trip. Or rather, a trip for the fish, as 125 Chinook Salmon were placed in the Spokane River beneath the Sandifer Bridge.
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
inlander.com
Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue
The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
'What were you thinking?' | Former Lincoln County sheriff didn't take son to hospital after DUI crash in attempt to cover up
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son's alleged drinking and driving incident from last year. Mager's son was involved in a vehicle rollover near the Creston intersection at approximately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
KHQ Right Now
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
'We lost everything': Cheney residents still recovering after motel fire
CHENEY, Wash. - Flames and smoke shot out of the windows of Cheney Motel early Tuesday morning in what Cheney officials are describing as one of the first fires the city's ever seen. The building is a total loss and more than a dozen people are out of a home....
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
A shooting early in the morning of Aug. 27 left one person dead and three injured, according to the Spokane Police Department. It happened near Franklin Park and the NorthTown Mall.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inlander.com
Mead School Board member who proposed bans on critical race theory, gender identity books says he 'wasn't expecting that much controversy'
Things were tense on Monday, Aug. 15, as dozens of people packed into a Mead School Board meeting to discuss proposed bans on critical race theory and elementary library books that reference gender identity. "You ready for the fun to start?" one woman joked to her neighbor as people filed...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
KHQ Right Now
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
Comments / 0