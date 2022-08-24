Read full article on original website
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
