CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accidentally shot by teen relative near 49th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old relative on Friday evening, Aug. 26. The incident happened near 49th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The 16-year-old male relative remained on the scene – and was arrested. Officials say this case...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
WISN

Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
wtmj.com

Milwaukee Police Officer shot in leg following foot chase; suspect dead

MILWAUKEE- A Milwaukee Police Officer is recovering after being inadvertently shot following a foot chase on the city’s north side. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says officers encountered a man who was wanted for domestic abuse when the suspect began to flee. Shots were fired at officers, who then returned fire, but nobody was hurt. Norman says officers were led to the backyard of a home near 11th and Keefe at which point the suspect turned the gun towards his head and shot himself. When officers approached the suspect, the firearm went off and an officer nearby was struck in the leg. It’s currently unclear, Norman said, if the suspect was dead at the time his weapon went off. The suspect has since passed away.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia police: Stabbing in Culver's parking lot, 1 arrested

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police arrested a suspect after a stabbing in a Culver's parking lot on Friday, Aug. 26. Two family members had gotten into an argument, police said, resulting in one of them being stabbing. That person was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no danger...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Officer shot, suspect dead near 11th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is dead, and a police officer was wounded after an unusual sequence of events near 11th and Keefe on Friday, Aug. 26. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer was hit by a bullet that likely came from the suspect's gun after that suspect had already shot himself in the head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting, 5 injured: police

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded five people early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a barrage of bullets – as many as 30 or 40 shots – echoing in the street. "I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, homicide near 83rd and Nash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash. It happened at approximately 4:12 a.m. MFD responded to a residence for a house fire and located a deceased victim. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash near 6th and Orchard

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 6th and Orchard. It happened around 11:45 p.m. A 29-year-old West Allis man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lucas Gepner, was operating a motorcycle, struck a parked car. Gepner was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and later died.
