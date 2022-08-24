Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
16-year-old accidentally shoots relative, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accidentally shot by teen relative near 49th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old relative on Friday evening, Aug. 26. The incident happened near 49th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The 16-year-old male relative remained on the scene – and was arrested. Officials say this case...
WISN
Officer wounded, suspect dead: man's close encounter with suspect in home
MILWAUKEE — Asuspect is dead and a Milwaukee police officer is injured following a foot chase on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the suspect shot himself. When police went to stabilize him, the suspect's gun discharged, injuring an officer. The officer is expected to survive. Joe Knox told WISN...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
WISN
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee Police Officer shot in leg following foot chase; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE- A Milwaukee Police Officer is recovering after being inadvertently shot following a foot chase on the city’s north side. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says officers encountered a man who was wanted for domestic abuse when the suspect began to flee. Shots were fired at officers, who then returned fire, but nobody was hurt. Norman says officers were led to the backyard of a home near 11th and Keefe at which point the suspect turned the gun towards his head and shot himself. When officers approached the suspect, the firearm went off and an officer nearby was struck in the leg. It’s currently unclear, Norman said, if the suspect was dead at the time his weapon went off. The suspect has since passed away.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Suspects in custody following armed home invasion in Village of Jackson | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
August 26, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Three suspects are in custody following a July armed home invasion robbery in Jackson. On August 25, 2022, Jackson officers executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of West Galena Street in the City of Milwaukee related to this investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia police: Stabbing in Culver's parking lot, 1 arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police arrested a suspect after a stabbing in a Culver's parking lot on Friday, Aug. 26. Two family members had gotten into an argument, police said, resulting in one of them being stabbing. That person was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no danger...
Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine
The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot early Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Officer shot, suspect dead near 11th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is dead, and a police officer was wounded after an unusual sequence of events near 11th and Keefe on Friday, Aug. 26. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer was hit by a bullet that likely came from the suspect's gun after that suspect had already shot himself in the head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting, 5 injured: police
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded five people early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a barrage of bullets – as many as 30 or 40 shots – echoing in the street. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting kills mother, injures father, aunt, 2nd man
A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
Brother stabs brother in the eye outside Culver's in Caledonia
A man stabbed his brother in the eye with a key in the parking lot of a Culver's in Caledonia Friday night, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, homicide near 83rd and Nash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash. It happened at approximately 4:12 a.m. MFD responded to a residence for a house fire and located a deceased victim. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash near 6th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 6th and Orchard. It happened around 11:45 p.m. A 29-year-old West Allis man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lucas Gepner, was operating a motorcycle, struck a parked car. Gepner was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and later died.
Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst
The man accused of killing six people at a Wisconsin parade began shouting at a judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
Comments / 1