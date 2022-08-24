MILWAUKEE- A Milwaukee Police Officer is recovering after being inadvertently shot following a foot chase on the city’s north side. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says officers encountered a man who was wanted for domestic abuse when the suspect began to flee. Shots were fired at officers, who then returned fire, but nobody was hurt. Norman says officers were led to the backyard of a home near 11th and Keefe at which point the suspect turned the gun towards his head and shot himself. When officers approached the suspect, the firearm went off and an officer nearby was struck in the leg. It’s currently unclear, Norman said, if the suspect was dead at the time his weapon went off. The suspect has since passed away.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO