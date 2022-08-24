ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, CA

paininthepass.info

Fatal Rollover Crash On Highway 247 In Lucerne Valley Friday Morning

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A fatal rollover crash on Old Woman Springs Road/Highway 247 happened Friday morning near Santa Fe Fire Road. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 4:12am on Friday August 26, 2022. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 247 just before Santa Fe Fire Rd. The vehicles involved in the crash were a green Mini Cooper and a semi according to the CHP traffic log.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
paininthepass.info

Two Airlifted To Hospital After Rollover Crash On Interstate 15

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a rollover accident that blocked northbound Interstate 15 near Midway/Clyde V. Kane Rest Stop Area Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an unknown type...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Catches Fire On Hwy 138 In Crestline

CRESTLINE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck towing a trailer caught fire Thursday and closed Highway 138 in Crestline. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a truck pulling a 30 foot trailer on fire on Hwy 138 about a mile away from Old Mill Road. The truck fire was reported about 1:37am on Thursday August 25, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
CRESTLINE, CA
paininthepass.info

Big Rig Hits Tow Truck Causing Traffic Jam Tuesday Night On Southbound I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash between a big rig tractor trailer and a tow truck caused a traffic jam on the southbound Interstate 15 Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 7:45pm on Tuesday August 23, 2022 on southbound I-15 just after Highway 395 onramp. The vehicles involved in the collision were an Air Expressway tow truck hauling a vehicle and a white big rig.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Chp#Sunrise Hospital
zachnews.net

Newberry Springs, CA: Locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway catches fire during the night last Wednesday.

Source: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Courtesy) Newberry Springs, California: A locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway caught on fire during the night last Wednesday. According to the Newberry Springs Fire Department, at approximately 2200 on National Trails Highway, Newberry...
NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man dies after vehicle rollover

A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
paininthepass.info

3-Car Accident Leaves 1 Killed On Interstate 15 In Hesperia Early Sunday Morning

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic accident. The collision was reported at about 12:27am, Sunday August 21, 2021. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 about two miles before Bear Valley Road exit. From what CHP traffic log stated the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Nissan, a red Chevrolet Camaro, and the third vehicle was reported to be green Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan. The Mercedes reported to rollover landing in the right shoulder drainage ditch.
HESPERIA, CA
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
BARSTOW, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.

Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills. On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.
PINON HILLS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana

A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large

Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
LANDERS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

