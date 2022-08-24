Read full article on original website
Fatal Rollover Crash On Highway 247 In Lucerne Valley Friday Morning
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A fatal rollover crash on Old Woman Springs Road/Highway 247 happened Friday morning near Santa Fe Fire Road. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 4:12am on Friday August 26, 2022. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 247 just before Santa Fe Fire Rd. The vehicles involved in the crash were a green Mini Cooper and a semi according to the CHP traffic log.
Two Airlifted To Hospital After Rollover Crash On Interstate 15
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a rollover accident that blocked northbound Interstate 15 near Midway/Clyde V. Kane Rest Stop Area Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an unknown type...
Authorities Identify Passenger Killed In A Head-On Collision In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle head-on collision that killed a 65 year old, resident of Lucerne Valley. She was the passenger in the Subaru that hit the red semi and another car on Bear Valley Road. California Highway Patrol and Apple Valley Fire Department...
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Catches Fire On Hwy 138 In Crestline
CRESTLINE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck towing a trailer caught fire Thursday and closed Highway 138 in Crestline. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a truck pulling a 30 foot trailer on fire on Hwy 138 about a mile away from Old Mill Road. The truck fire was reported about 1:37am on Thursday August 25, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
Heather Cooper Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tujunga Drive [Apple Valley, CA]
65-Year-Old Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 12:46 p.m., according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a 2017 Subaru Forester, a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, and a four-door Mazda. According to firefighters, emergency responders arrived...
Big Rig Hits Tow Truck Causing Traffic Jam Tuesday Night On Southbound I-15
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash between a big rig tractor trailer and a tow truck caused a traffic jam on the southbound Interstate 15 Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 7:45pm on Tuesday August 23, 2022 on southbound I-15 just after Highway 395 onramp. The vehicles involved in the collision were an Air Expressway tow truck hauling a vehicle and a white big rig.
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
Newberry Springs, CA: Locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway catches fire during the night last Wednesday.
Source: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Courtesy) Newberry Springs, California: A locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway caught on fire during the night last Wednesday. According to the Newberry Springs Fire Department, at approximately 2200 on National Trails Highway, Newberry...
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Bear Valley Road [Apple Valley, CA]
APPLE VALLEY, CA (August 23, 2022) – Police responded to an accident on Bear Valley Road that left one person dead, Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on August 17th at around 12:46 p.m. involving a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, a 2017 Subaru Forester, and a four-door Mazda sedan.
Yucca Valley man dies after vehicle rollover
A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
3-Car Accident Leaves 1 Killed On Interstate 15 In Hesperia Early Sunday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic accident. The collision was reported at about 12:27am, Sunday August 21, 2021. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 about two miles before Bear Valley Road exit. From what CHP traffic log stated the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Nissan, a red Chevrolet Camaro, and the third vehicle was reported to be green Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan. The Mercedes reported to rollover landing in the right shoulder drainage ditch.
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.
Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills
PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills. On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
Barstow man arrested for attempting to kidnap 9-year-old girl from bus stop
BARSTOW, Calif. - A man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a child from a bus stop in Barstow. Deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station received a call in reference to a suspicious person grabbing a 9-year-old child who was on their way home. The deputy who arrived on...
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
