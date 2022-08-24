ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
ITHACA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Suburbs#Accident#Barton Orchards#Bottini#The Barton Orchard
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Loophole Lets 18-Year-Olds Drink Beer at Bar, Will it Work in NY?

A loophole in the law allows teenagers under 21 to order beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants. My wife was scrolling through her Facebook feed the other day when I heard her say "no way!" She found a photo of her friend's young son sitting at a bar drinking a beer. Thinking it must be photoshopped or some sort of prank, she read the caption which was posted by the child's mother confirming that the photo was, in fact, real.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley

The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Tops List of Skiing Destinations in the Nation

When you think of skiing you think of Vermont, Colorado and New Hampshire but New York is actually the king of the slopes. I was shocked to find out that New York tops the list of skiing destinations in the United States. I probably shouldn't be too surprised, since so many New Yorkers I know love to hit the slopes every winter.
TRAVEL
WRGB

State Police investigating a serious personal injury crash on NY Thruway

Albany, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway. According to police, on Friday, August 26 shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. After a preliminary investigation at...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
CICERO, NY
WIBX 950

Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker

It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
Big Frog 104

Video Catches Upstate NY Woman Attacked by Rabid Fox!

Awww foxes are so cute! Ok, not the ones with rabies, as this woman from Ithaca knows all too well after this encounter. She was on the phone outside her home when surveillance cameras caught the animal walking into the yard. It sneaks right up to her and viciously bites her on the leg. She's caught by total surprise and tries to fight it off, but the fox is relentless. Despite shaking and kicking the animal, he keeps coming back for more, even jumping up into her chest as she continues to to be mauled.
ITHACA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy