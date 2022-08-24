ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Syracuse.com

NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit

Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?

There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

The OCM Announces New York State To Start Accepting Application For The First Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

Today, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced that New York State has begun accepting applications for the first adult-use cannabis retail dispensary licenses. The license, called the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license, is a key pillar of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative. Through the Initiative, New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS
msn.com

State: Opioid overdoses on rise in central NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the New York State Department of Health released comments regarding high opioid overdose rates in the state. The department said that a rapid uptick in overdoses related to opioid use has been seen in Central New York over recent weeks and months. Get...
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks

Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair should take cash at the gate (Your Letters)

This year, probably more than ever, the New York State Fair wants to see excellent attendance numbers. I hope this happens, just like everyone else in our state. Why, just like last year, do they not accept cash as an option to get inside the gate? Why make it more difficult to get inside? For the past 150 years plus (with the exception of last year), the fair has accepted cash at the front gates. Once inside the fair, nearly 100% of vendors accept cash.
TRAVEL
owegopennysaver.com

Social Host Laws in New York State

Some counties in New York State have enacted a Social Host Law that holds homeowners and other adults liable for the consumption of alcohol on property that they own or control (lease, rent, etc.). These laws can be passed at the county level, but it takes a lot of work to pass new policy.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Jeffery Mac

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
101.5 WPDH

Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?

I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Hochul: Illegal Gun Seizures Up 20% in NY Since Launch of Interstate Task Force

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams continue their work together to combat ghost guns. In January, the political duo, both Democrats, joined forces with nine other states to form an interstate task force on illegal guns. The task force had the goal of focusing on stopping firearms from being trafficked into New York from other states.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
