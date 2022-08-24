Costamare Inc.'s (NYSE:CMRE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 30x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

