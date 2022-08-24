Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?
It is hard to get excited after looking at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:MRVI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 30% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' ROE.
investing.com
BetMakers (ASX:BET) revenue zooms up 371%, shares on rise
BetMakers (ASX:BET) revenue zooms up 371%, shares on rise. During the financial year 2022, BetMakers posted 371% surge in its group revenue to AU$91.6 million. Gross profit grew by 550% to AU$66.3 million. On year-to-date basis, BetMakers share price has dropped by nearly 48%. Australian wagering operator, Betmakers Technology Group...
NASDAQ
Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Costamare Inc.'s (NYSE:CMRE) Performance Completely
Costamare Inc.'s (NYSE:CMRE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 30x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.
Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week
The Chinese government has been implementing supportive economic and policy measures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
JD.com Stock: Bear vs. Bull
JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) stock price rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 5% year over year to 267.6 billion yuan ($40 billion), which beat analysts' estimates by $1.4 billion. Its adjusted net income increased 40% to 6.5 billion yuan...
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors
Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged 18% on a Wall Street Journal report that the retailer had secured new financing that would help boost its liquidity. Peloton – Shares jumped 20.36% after news that...
A Chinese stock is skyrocketing 3,100% in its debut on US markets, following a trend of little-known stocks from China that soar in an IPO
Chinese stock Jianzhi Education soared over 3,100% in its Friday debut on US markets. The provider of digital education materials priced its IPO at $5 per share late Thursday, then shot up above $160 on Friday. Other Chinese stocks that also had massive IPOs recently include AMTD Digital and Magic...
Salesforce, Dollar Tree, Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday
Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares fell 20.8% to $10.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dipped 13.4% to $10.32. Grab Holdings Limited GRAB dropped 12.9% to $3.1350 following Q2 results. Grab Holdings reported second-quarter FY22 revenue...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
PTON, SNOW, SPLK, FATE, and ADSK stocks showed maximum price movement on Thursday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Montana-based Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) topped the list as its shares jumped...
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump 31% after a report the meme-stock favorite has secured new funding
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped more than 31% in premarket trading Wednesday. The meme stock's surge followed a Wall Street Journal report on a new loan deal the company secured. The details of the agreement aren't yet clear, though the Journal previously reported the retailer sought $375 million. Shares...
NASDAQ
A Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) insider lowered their holding by 15% earlier this year
Looking at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased. Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers
Stanley Black & Decker is short-cycle heavy, but that means it should come out of a recession faster than its peers. Rockwell Automation sells products that help customers save money, a key focus during downturns. A. O. Smith's water heaters are a luxury that consumers in China and India will...
Comments / 0