NASDAQ

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:MRVI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 30% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' ROE.
investing.com

BetMakers (ASX:BET) revenue zooms up 371%, shares on rise

BetMakers (ASX:BET) revenue zooms up 371%, shares on rise. During the financial year 2022, BetMakers posted 371% surge in its group revenue to AU$91.6 million. Gross profit grew by 550% to AU$66.3 million. On year-to-date basis, BetMakers share price has dropped by nearly 48%. Australian wagering operator, Betmakers Technology Group...
NASDAQ

Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Costamare Inc.'s (NYSE:CMRE) Performance Completely

Costamare Inc.'s (NYSE:CMRE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 30x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.
NASDAQ

JD.com Stock: Bear vs. Bull

JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) stock price rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 5% year over year to 267.6 billion yuan ($40 billion), which beat analysts' estimates by $1.4 billion. Its adjusted net income increased 40% to 6.5 billion yuan...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Salesforce, Dollar Tree, Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares fell 20.8% to $10.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dipped 13.4% to $10.32. Grab Holdings Limited GRAB dropped 12.9% to $3.1350 following Q2 results. Grab Holdings reported second-quarter FY22 revenue...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

PTON, SNOW, SPLK, FATE, and ADSK stocks showed maximum price movement on Thursday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Montana-based Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) topped the list as its shares jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

Stanley Black & Decker is short-cycle heavy, but that means it should come out of a recession faster than its peers. Rockwell Automation sells products that help customers save money, a key focus during downturns. A. O. Smith's water heaters are a luxury that consumers in China and India will...
