‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Hometown Dates Are Split Into 2 Episodes

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

With two leading ladies in The Bachelorette 2022, this season has twice the number of hometown dates. Fans wondered how the ABC series would squeeze all that footage into one episode. Now it’s apparent that Hometown dates are split into two episodes. Here’s what you need to know.

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers regarding hometowns.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00buzI_0hSmeADk00
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 Week 7 featured 6 hometown dates. Rachel traveled to Zach’s hometown of Orange County, CA, and hit it off with his family. During Tino’s Hometown date in Santa Clarita, CA, however, the couple was grilled by Tino’s dad . Finally, Rachel spent the day at the Wildwood Boardwalk with Tyler in New Jersey. However, she tearfully sent him home before meeting his family.

Gabby’s hometown dates went a little more smoothly. She spent time in Bedminster, New Jersey, with Erich, New Orleans, Louisiana, with Jason, and Jupiter, Florida, with Johnny. Since most Bachelorettes take three men to Fantasy Suites , it’s possible that Erich, Jason, and Johnny could all continue on their journies with Gabby.

Aven’s hometown date with Rachel will air next week

The Bachelorette fans probably noticed that the week 7 episode did not show Rachel’s hometown date with Aven. Since the 2022 season features 7 hometown dates instead of the usual four, it was likely necessary to split the episode up.

Next week, Rachel will travel to Aven’s hometown in Salem, MA. The town is known for its spooky history, such as the Salem witch trials in 1692. The teaser for Aven’s hometown date shows a woman performing a “love spell” for Rachel and Aven.

Week 8 could also feature a rose ceremony, where Rachel and Gabby confirm which men will continue on to Fantasy Suites. Alternatively, it’s possible that a rose ceremony won’t be necessary since both women only have three contestants left.

‘The Bachelorette’ Week 8 will also include the ‘Men Tell All’

The teaser also revealed that The Bachelorette 2022 Week 8 will include the “Men Tell All.” Rachel and Gabby will face their former suitors to discuss the drama and heartbreak of the season. Notably, this season’s “villains” Chris Austin and Hayden Markowitz don’t appear to be present.

The “Men Tell All” is also often used as a time to announce exciting news for Bachelor Nation. In the teaser, host Jesse Palmer states, “This news is about to change your lives forever.” The audience then cheers wildly over the exciting news.

According to Reality Steve , Fantasy Suites will also be split into two episodes, followed by the series finale. However, it’s unclear whether Gabby will even finish out the season. On teaser clip shows Jesse telling Rachel, “Gabby will not be joining you. You’re going to be the only Bachelorette here.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Tyler Slid Into Rachel’s DMs Before She Was the Bachelorette

Comments / 1

