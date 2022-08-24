Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Jason Bearden wins Manatee County Commission at-large seat
Manatee County Commission District 6 – At Large Results. Read the full list: Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022. Jason Bearden won the primary election for a Manatee County at-large seat on the County Commission, defeating longtime Commissioner Carol Whitmore on Aug. 23. Bearden received 61.54% of the votes,...
Longboat Observer
Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota
Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
Longboat Observer
The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch
Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic. Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to...
Mysuncoast.com
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3-2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4-1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler held on to her...
floridapolitics.com
Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats
Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers
Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
Mysuncoast.com
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District addresses bus driver shortage and bus upgrades
Annemarie Bachman, the art teacher at Myakka City Elementary School, constantly sees busses pull up late to campus. A shortage of bus drivers complicates matters for the School District of Manatee County when it comes to handling all the routes. Bachman said students need to rush to get breakfast and...
stpetecatalyst.com
Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies
The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
Longboat Observer
Field set for two Sarasota County Commission seats in general election
Two city commission veterans and a political newcomer have advanced in primary races for two Sarasota County Commission seats up for grabs in this fall’s general election. In the District 2 race, former Sarasota City Commissioner and Mayor Fredd Atkins, with 35.24% of the vote, edged out two other candidates — City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mike Cosentino — for the Democrat nomination. Brody got 34.20% and Cosentino 30.57% of a total of 10,557 votes cast.
sarasotamagazine.com
This Manatee County Home Just Sold for $8.55 Million—Cash
It’s been a record-breaking kinda summer—beyond temperatures, that is. Those feverish numbers have also made their way to the real estate market. In just the past few months, the most expensive vacant lot ever sold on Casey Key got picked up in a $6.5 million cash purchase and the most expensive listing in all of Sarasota County came on the market for $25 million. Now, Manatee County boasts its own noteworthy transaction. We wrote about this home back when it was listed for $12.9 million at the end of last year. It recently sold for $8.55 million—in cash—making it the highest-ever sale of a single-family residence on the Manatee County mainland. (This Anna Maria Island home fetched $16 million, also in cash, earlier this year.)
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
10NEWS
Construction project in the works after bicyclist was injured on crosswalk in Sarasota
A 13-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the crosswalk area of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road. The accused driver was arrested.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota resident celebrates a lifetime of achievements with 100th birthday
Joe Jennings doesn’t feel 99. Anything but. The Sarasota resident has worked hard to stay busy and make the most of his near-100 years of living. He’s served in the military during multiple conflicts, helped sink a German submarine during World War II, been involved in the intelligence community years after and has spent his retirement years working on tennis racquet designs and patents with his partner in sunny Florida.
