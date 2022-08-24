ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Jason Bearden wins Manatee County Commission at-large seat

Manatee County Commission District 6 – At Large Results. Read the full list: Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022. Jason Bearden won the primary election for a Manatee County at-large seat on the County Commission, defeating longtime Commissioner Carol Whitmore on Aug. 23. Bearden received 61.54% of the votes,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota

Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch

Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic. Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Manatee County, FL
Elections
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Government
floridapolitics.com

Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers

Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Local#Volunteers#Manatee School Board#Riverwalk#Air Force
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
stpetecatalyst.com

Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies

The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Field set for two Sarasota County Commission seats in general election

Two city commission veterans and a political newcomer have advanced in primary races for two Sarasota County Commission seats up for grabs in this fall’s general election. In the District 2 race, former Sarasota City Commissioner and Mayor Fredd Atkins, with 35.24% of the vote, edged out two other candidates — City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mike Cosentino — for the Democrat nomination. Brody got 34.20% and Cosentino 30.57% of a total of 10,557 votes cast.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

This Manatee County Home Just Sold for $8.55 Million—Cash

It’s been a record-breaking kinda summer—beyond temperatures, that is. Those feverish numbers have also made their way to the real estate market. In just the past few months, the most expensive vacant lot ever sold on Casey Key got picked up in a $6.5 million cash purchase and the most expensive listing in all of Sarasota County came on the market for $25 million. Now, Manatee County boasts its own noteworthy transaction. We wrote about this home back when it was listed for $12.9 million at the end of last year. It recently sold for $8.55 million—in cash—making it the highest-ever sale of a single-family residence on the Manatee County mainland. (This Anna Maria Island home fetched $16 million, also in cash, earlier this year.)
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022

As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota resident celebrates a lifetime of achievements with 100th birthday

Joe Jennings doesn’t feel 99. Anything but. The Sarasota resident has worked hard to stay busy and make the most of his near-100 years of living. He’s served in the military during multiple conflicts, helped sink a German submarine during World War II, been involved in the intelligence community years after and has spent his retirement years working on tennis racquet designs and patents with his partner in sunny Florida.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy