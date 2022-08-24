Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] traders can open short positions fearlessly because…
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency, hasn’t been able to climb up the price ladder despite showcasing recovery signs. Still, there is uncertainty regarding the sector’s future as the crypto market bottomed nearly 74% from its top gains (YTD). Even holders have suffered the wrath of this downward trajectory.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news
Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates in the U.S.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] defies 51% approaching danger, here’s how
Ethereum Classic [ETC] risks 51% Proof-of-Work (PoW) finality fraud. This was the current state of ETC as per a recent risk evaluation of its ecosystem. However, this danger did not just spring up as it was a possible outcome of the ETC network as the Ethereum [ETH] Merge draws closer.
ambcrypto.com
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
u.today
SHIB Trading Volumes Add 114%, Vitalik Buterin Slammed After Tweeting on Censorship Resistance, This Drives Whales to Buy More SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu trading volumes add 114% in day as millions enter market cap. Yesterday, Shiba Inu’s trading volume showed an increase of 114%. In addition to this, Shiba Inu's market valuation surged 7% to 7.68 billion, which might suggest that in the last 24 hours, over $490 million have flowed into the SHIB market capitalization. In the previous 24 hours, the meme coin economy saw an inflow of new money, which has reported a slight 4% increase in market value. According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the moment, this class of dog-themed cryptocurrencies is valued at $17.35 billion. As for the price of SHIB, the coin is currently trading at $0.00001344, down 5% over the last 24 hours.
CoinTelegraph
Hawkish Fed comments and Bitcoin derivatives data point to further BTC downside
A $750 pump on Aug. 26 took Bitcoin (BTC) from $21,120 to $21,870 in less than two hours. However, the movement was completely erased after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the bank’s commitment to contain inflation by tightening the economy. Following Powell’s speech, BTC price dropped as low as $20,700.
Why Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Stocks and cryptocurrencies fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's televised speech this morning.
ambcrypto.com
What Dogecoin investors can expect after this proposal goes live
All may have now been confirmed that another top crypto head—Vitalik Buterin is a supporter of the Dogecoin [DOGE] ecosystem. Of course, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of the meme token. However, a new development on the DOGE chain seems to have been responsible for the recent addition.
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
ambcrypto.com
What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
