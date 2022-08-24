U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu trading volumes add 114% in day as millions enter market cap. Yesterday, Shiba Inu’s trading volume showed an increase of 114%. In addition to this, Shiba Inu's market valuation surged 7% to 7.68 billion, which might suggest that in the last 24 hours, over $490 million have flowed into the SHIB market capitalization. In the previous 24 hours, the meme coin economy saw an inflow of new money, which has reported a slight 4% increase in market value. According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the moment, this class of dog-themed cryptocurrencies is valued at $17.35 billion. As for the price of SHIB, the coin is currently trading at $0.00001344, down 5% over the last 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO