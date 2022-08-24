Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Summit Daily News
Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing
Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
Summit Daily News
Syndicate Brewing in Silverthorne opens doors to its first brick-and-mortar location
Creator and co-owner of Syndicate Brewing, Brad Danforth, said there are two routes that lead to starting your own brewing company. The first is home-brewing your own beer, the second is working at a brewery until you become an apprentice. He took the first route. Danforth opened his first brick-and-mortar...
Summit Daily News
Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne
Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council considers recommendation to cap short-term rentals at 22%
Following an extensive survey of real estate professionals, business owners and property managers, Frisco town staff recommended a 22% short-term rental cap, meaning 792 units of the town’s 3,600 residential units. Frisco Town Council members voiced support, albeit mixed, for the cap, and town staff plans to return to...
Summit Daily News
High Country Veterans Adventures, Podium Sports to host 9/11 memorial ride, fundraiser
Following the first mountain bike group ride High Country Veterans Adventures and Podium Sports hosted back at the beginning of August, the two organizations have been planning a second group ride and fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Frisco Adventure Park. The memorial mountain bike ride and fundraiser will...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Drew Petersen conquers goal of completing Leadville 100 amid mental health journey
It is no secret that Summit County — and many other mountain town communities — are suffering from an epidemic of mental health struggles. For the Summit County community, which experiences a suicide rate higher than the national average, it is easy to feel isolated, lost and perplexed when the gloomy winters roll into the area.
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: What will your walk of faith look like?
I spent this week house hunting. This entails spending way too much time sitting in front of my computer on real estate websites drawing long irregular circles over maps of the coast of Maine. The websites suggest criteria to help me narrow my search, such as how many bedrooms, what...
Summit Daily News
With final voting underway, here’s a look at the Best of Summit contest
Maybe you’ve seen those placards in a local restaurant, your dentist’s office or even at a town council meeting. The annual Best of Summit contest has become a staple for local businesses, individuals and events. It is an opportunity for community members to nominate and vote for their favorites, which are spread across hundreds of categories.
Summit Daily News
Photos: My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24
My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Aug. 26, 1922: Labor Day is nearly here, two celestial shows brighten up the sky and new mining activity in Montezuma
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Horse racing, baseball, football and novelty races to be among leading events that will attract people to Breckenridge. From all accounts, the Labor Day celebration to be given by the Breckenridge Fire Department...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Oktoberfest seeks festival volunteers
The annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Main Street this September. Organizers are looking for volunteers, and registration is now open. Volunteers will assist in pouring beer and selling steins and tokens for the Sept. 23-25 event. Volunteers receive an official Breckenridge Oktoberfest stein and two drink tokens in exchange for a four-hour shift.
Summit Daily News
Hundreds of public comments were submitted in the week before Breckenridge passed its short-term rental regulations
As the town of Breckenridge attempts to tackle the growing number of short-term and vacation rentals in town, some are still skeptical about its efficacy and worry it could cause negative effects in the process. Abbey Browne, association operations manager of Wood Woods Property Management and a member of the...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such
In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
Summit Daily News
Homeowner: Window was open when bear family broke into Aspen house
The euthanization of a bear sow and her four cubs Sunday, Aug. 14, outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions. “I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren...
Summit Daily News
Three Summit County officials leave positions; new faces take a seat at the table
In the next two weeks, three Summit County officials will have left their positions. Aug. 25 is Nicole Valentine’s last day as Summit County’s director of communications, and Sept. 1 is the last day for Summit County Manager Scott Vargo and Sarah Vaine, the county’s assistant manager.
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has increased
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate increased in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 135 cases per 100,000 people, up from 103 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Wednesday, Aug. 24, the county totaled 42 new cases. In the...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Bruce Butler’s common sense opinion pieces are sharp, written well
I really enjoy the Summit Daily News opinion pieces by Bruce Butler. They reminded me to once again read Common Sense by Thomas Paine — a 47-page pamphlet supporting the 13 colonies independence from Great Britain. Thomas Paine was an English-born political activist from Great Britain. His main interests...
Summit Daily News
Vail Pass rest area project more than just restrooms
The Vail Pass rest area project will improve the restroom facilities, but there’s a lot more involved. The $22.2 million project started work in May of this year, and won’t be finished until October 2023. A lot has to get done in that time. Four facts. The Vail...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge short-term rental regulations are officially put into place
Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved short-term rental regulations on second reading Tuesday, officially bringing tourism overlay zones to residential areas across town. At its last meeting, the council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading after about two hours of public comment. This week, several more people spoke to the council...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Surviving lightning in the backcountry
One thing that is predictable in Colorado’s mountains is the unpredictability of the weather, and at no time is that more likely to occur than in the summer, often during the season of monsoon moisture. Rain and temperature drops can happen rapidly, leaving an unprepared hiker in a very precarious situation. Without the proper gear, rain can simply leave you wet and cold.
