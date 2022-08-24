ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

accesswdun.com

Football: GHS rolls Bears, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2009

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It sounds innocent enough on the surface, but Josh Niblett’s declaration that his Gainesville squad “isn’t anywhere close to where we want to be” should send nervous shockwaves to the rest of the teams on the Red Elephants’ schedule. Despite amassing...
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett hangs on for tight victory over Archer

LAWRENCEVILLE — “There’s something to you guys.”. That was the opening statement North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart made to his team following its 21-19 road victory over Archer on Friday. Stewart’s crew rolled into Week 2 off an impressive win over McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs (2-0) then overcame an early deficit and staved off a late comeback attempt as the Tigers (0-2) whiffed on a 49-yard field goal at the buzzer.
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Central Gwinnett defeats Apalachee, improves to 2-0

WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s football team improved to 2-0 under new head coach Larry Harold with a 20-13 victory at Apalachee on Friday. The Black Knights fell behind 7-0 early, but rebounded for a 14-7 halftime lead on an Xavier Tates touchdown pass from Ronald Lindsey and a TD run from Carmello Jeffrey. After Apalachee got within 14-13 in the third quarter, Makhi Cunningham’s TD run stretched the Central lead back out.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mistake-prone Mountain View loses at Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — Friday’s football game against Mountain View was perhaps an inverse of Gainesville’s season opener last week at Marist. This time, it was the second half that was good for the Red Elephants instead of the first, and it was the defense and special teams that led the charge instead of the offense.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Discovery falls to Loganville

Discovery fell to 0-2 on the young football season, losing to Loganville 33-7 Friday night at Red Devil Field. Loganville scored on four of five first half possessions to take an insurmountable 27-0 halftime lead. It added another to open the third quarter, giving the hosts a 33-point advantage, resulting in a running clock in the fourth quarter.
LOGANVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Olivia Howard stars, Emily Digby breaks career hits record in Dacula softball win

SUWANEE — Dacula’s Olivia Howard went 3-for-3 with a home run and pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout Thursday in a 7-0 win over Collins Hill. Emily Digby broke Dacula’s career record for hits — held previously by former Alabama All-American Brittany Rogers — and had a home run in the victory, while Emily Stern and Leilani Johnson also had home runs in the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball matchup.
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Grayson cruises past Eagle's Landing

LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s football team rolled up a big halftime lead and coasted to a 44-14 win over Eagle’s Landing on Friday. The Rams, after a win over Marietta in last week’s Corky Kell Classic, looked sharp from the start in Game 2. Jeff Davis II threw three first-half touchdowns to help build a 37-0 halftime lead.
LOGANVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan loses heartbreaker on Decatur's late field goal

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Decatur kicked a game-winning field goal with 20 seconds remaining Friday night, handing Wesleyan a 30-28 loss in a non-region football matchup. The Wolves took a 28-27 lead with 5:42 remaining, but couldn’t hold onto the slight edge.
DECATUR, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Parkview grinds out victory over Shiloh

SNELLVILLE — Even though the schools are a mere 5 miles apart, Parkview and Shiloh had not taken the football field against each other in five years.
SHILOH, GA
fox44news.com

Connally coasts to a win over Mexia

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo make the WNBA All-Rookie team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX 44) — After both were selected by the Indiana Fever in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft, former Baylor Bears NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo both made the league’s All-Rookie team. Egbo and Smith were joined on the team, by Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who won Rookie of the Year, Shakira […]
WACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener

KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener. The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KILLEEN, TX

