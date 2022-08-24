Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activitiesJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan Dijkhuizen
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS rolls Bears, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2009
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It sounds innocent enough on the surface, but Josh Niblett’s declaration that his Gainesville squad “isn’t anywhere close to where we want to be” should send nervous shockwaves to the rest of the teams on the Red Elephants’ schedule. Despite amassing...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett hangs on for tight victory over Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — “There’s something to you guys.”. That was the opening statement North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart made to his team following its 21-19 road victory over Archer on Friday. Stewart’s crew rolled into Week 2 off an impressive win over McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs (2-0) then overcame an early deficit and staved off a late comeback attempt as the Tigers (0-2) whiffed on a 49-yard field goal at the buzzer.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett defeats Apalachee, improves to 2-0
WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s football team improved to 2-0 under new head coach Larry Harold with a 20-13 victory at Apalachee on Friday. The Black Knights fell behind 7-0 early, but rebounded for a 14-7 halftime lead on an Xavier Tates touchdown pass from Ronald Lindsey and a TD run from Carmello Jeffrey. After Apalachee got within 14-13 in the third quarter, Makhi Cunningham’s TD run stretched the Central lead back out.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mistake-prone Mountain View loses at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE — Friday’s football game against Mountain View was perhaps an inverse of Gainesville’s season opener last week at Marist. This time, it was the second half that was good for the Red Elephants instead of the first, and it was the defense and special teams that led the charge instead of the offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
Discovery falls to Loganville
Discovery fell to 0-2 on the young football season, losing to Loganville 33-7 Friday night at Red Devil Field. Loganville scored on four of five first half possessions to take an insurmountable 27-0 halftime lead. It added another to open the third quarter, giving the hosts a 33-point advantage, resulting in a running clock in the fourth quarter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Olivia Howard stars, Emily Digby breaks career hits record in Dacula softball win
SUWANEE — Dacula’s Olivia Howard went 3-for-3 with a home run and pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout Thursday in a 7-0 win over Collins Hill. Emily Digby broke Dacula’s career record for hits — held previously by former Alabama All-American Brittany Rogers — and had a home run in the victory, while Emily Stern and Leilani Johnson also had home runs in the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball matchup.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson cruises past Eagle's Landing
LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s football team rolled up a big halftime lead and coasted to a 44-14 win over Eagle’s Landing on Friday. The Rams, after a win over Marietta in last week’s Corky Kell Classic, looked sharp from the start in Game 2. Jeff Davis II threw three first-half touchdowns to help build a 37-0 halftime lead.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan loses heartbreaker on Decatur's late field goal
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Decatur kicked a game-winning field goal with 20 seconds remaining Friday night, handing Wesleyan a 30-28 loss in a non-region football matchup. The Wolves took a 28-27 lead with 5:42 remaining, but couldn’t hold onto the slight edge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grissom point guard R.J. Johnson picks Nate Oats, Alabama over Georgia
Grissom 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson committed to Alabama on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Johnson picked the Crimson Tide over SEC rival Georgia. He also included Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Wichita State among his finalists. “I’ve had six players go on to play in the SEC,” said legendary Grissom...
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview grinds out victory over Shiloh
SNELLVILLE — Even though the schools are a mere 5 miles apart, Parkview and Shiloh had not taken the football field against each other in five years.
Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett asking more questions about offense, better prepared
ATHENS — Kirby Smart says this is the best quarterback room he’s ever had at Georgia, and Stetson Bennett’s improved football study habits are likely part of the reason why the head coach feels that way. “I’m excited to see him go play,” Smart said on The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Connally coasts to a win over Mexia
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Alpharetta High School Raiders named High 5 Sports Team of the Week
The first High 5 Sports Team of the Week for the season is the Raiders of Alpharetta High School. Good Day's Paul Milliken visited the team to celebrate and hand them the prestigious High 5 trophy.
NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo make the WNBA All-Rookie team
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX 44) — After both were selected by the Indiana Fever in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft, former Baylor Bears NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo both made the league’s All-Rookie team. Egbo and Smith were joined on the team, by Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who won Rookie of the Year, Shakira […]
Winder, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loganville High School football team will have a game with Apalachee High School on August 25, 2022, 14:25:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan volleyball coach Ted Russell earns 700th career win
Wesleyan’s Ted Russell earned the 700th win of his high school head coaching career Wednesday night. Russell’s milestone came as the Wolves defeated Woodward Academy 16-25, 25-21, 15-12.
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener
KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener. The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and…
KWTX
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
Comments / 0