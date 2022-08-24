Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival returns with new acts, old favorites
The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival has returned with new features and old favorites that offer visitors a trip back in time. “It was fantastic last year,” said Susan Treadwell, the site director/craft coordinator for the festival. The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival started in the mid 1990s at the Butler County Fairgrounds,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk! Three Stooges Festival coming to Pittsburgh in September
Moe, Larry, Shemp, and Curly are coming to Pittsburgh. On film at least. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Friday that a Three Stooges Festival will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Three Stooges consisted of the Howard brothers, Moe, Shemp and Curly,...
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
wtae.com
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh iguana up for America's Favorite Pet
Meet Blue. He's a 10-year-old green iguana. Pittsburgh Animal Control officers found him in Westinghouse Park in 2016. He was then adopted from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Now Blue, and his owner Lorren, help with STEM programming at the Carnegie Science Center. The two also participate in community events...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantclicks.com
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
wtae.com
Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 26-28
It will be a countdown to ecstasy for Steely Dan fans when Reelin’ in the Years performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park for the penultimate date of the SummerSounds concert series. The tribute band delves into the vast catalogue of the 1970s rock/jazz fusion...
Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Comedian Steven Wright's quirky insights coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre
Comedian Steven Wright is known for his deadpan delivery of ironic one-liners, quirky stories, non sequiturs and paraprosdokians — sentences with an unexpected twist at the end. Like this one: “If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.”. Just because his humor is off-beat,...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh space museum and learning center counts down to October opening
Texas has NASA. Washington, D.C. has the National Air and Space Museum. Florida has the Kennedy Space Center. And soon, Pittsburgh will have its own tribute to space travel with the opening of the Moonshot Museum. It was announced the Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Oct. 15....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rottweiler-coon hound is top dog in Greensburg's pet ambassador contest
El Guaje Villa is Greensburg’s first official pet ambassador. The 3 1/2-year-old Rottweiler-coon hound mix — Guaje for short — topped a field of more than 50 contenders in a competition for the title that ended at Thursday’s Greensburg Night Market. With 350 points out of...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Cracker Barrel location to gain liquor license
CRANBERRY — The Cracker Barrel in Cranberry will be one of the first in the state to serve alcohol. At a Cranberry Township meeting on Thursday night, attorney Ken McDermott of the Saxton & Stump law firm explained details of the restaurant’s request for a liquor license transfer. The liquor license that the restaurant requested is currently held by a restaurant in Sarver.
