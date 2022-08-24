Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Connally coasts to a win over Mexia
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
KBTX.com
Bremond dominates Normangee in season opener
Bremond, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 53-0 win over the Normangee Panthers at home in Bremond. Normangee struggled throughout the night against the Tigers who stepped on the gas early and never let off the pedal. In the first quarter,...
KWTX
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KBTX.com
Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
KWTX
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
KBTX.com
Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter. Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass...
KBTX.com
The Lions open up their 2022 season with a win
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The defending state champions the Franklin Lions opened up their season with a 22-12 win over Woodville. The Lions took control in the first half, starting with a short run from sophomore Jayden Jackson to start the scoring. In the second quarter Bryson Washington took the ball 50 plus yards up the sideline for a touchdown to pad Franklin’s lead 14-0.
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Blue Football opens season with 55-16 victory over Waco
The Temple Wildcat freshman blue football team opened the 2022 season with an impressive 55-16 victory over Waco High at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday evening. Temple built a 48-0 lead over the Lions before Waco tallied two fourth quarter touchdowns. After shutting down the first offensive drive of the evening...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD to dedicate new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is looking forward to an exciting start to its high school football season – which includes the dedication of its second regional stadium. Board members and Athletics Department leaders will host the dedication ceremony of the Joseph L....
Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener
KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener. The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and…
Best in Belton, Texas – This Highest Rated Taco Spot Comes Highly Recommend
I think it's safe to say that not all tacos are created equally. Some are just better than others but if you're looking for the best in Temple or Belton, Texas, there is one place that is getting more love than others. According to Yelp reviews, Los Compadres Street Tacos...
KWTX
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?
Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
Red Zone 2022: Week 1 high school football highlights
Red Zone Week 1: From rivalries to high-profile matchups. Watch the best of Texas high school football!
fox44news.com
Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman
A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
What to eat, drink, see, and do while in Waco for a weekend
When you think of Waco, two things might come to mind: Baylor and Magnolia. But in addition to these name-drop-worthy attractions, there are plenty of other reasons to put Waco on your list. Here are 18 things to do when you’re in town:. Check out what Magnolia Market at...
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
fox44news.com
Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
