ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Connally coasts to a win over Mexia

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Bremond dominates Normangee in season opener

Bremond, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 53-0 win over the Normangee Panthers at home in Bremond. Normangee struggled throughout the night against the Tigers who stepped on the gas early and never let off the pedal. In the first quarter,...
BREMOND, TX
KWTX

KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
FRANKLIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Waco, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KBTX.com

Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter. Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

The Lions open up their 2022 season with a win

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The defending state champions the Franklin Lions opened up their season with a 22-12 win over Woodville. The Lions took control in the first half, starting with a short run from sophomore Jayden Jackson to start the scoring. In the second quarter Bryson Washington took the ball 50 plus yards up the sideline for a touchdown to pad Franklin’s lead 14-0.
FRANKLIN, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Freshman Blue Football opens season with 55-16 victory over Waco

The Temple Wildcat freshman blue football team opened the 2022 season with an impressive 55-16 victory over Waco High at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday evening. Temple built a 48-0 lead over the Lions before Waco tallied two fourth quarter touchdowns. After shutting down the first offensive drive of the evening...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rudder#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Ruddervball
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD to dedicate new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is looking forward to an exciting start to its high school football season – which includes the dedication of its second regional stadium. Board members and Athletics Department leaders will host the dedication ceremony of the Joseph L....
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener

KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener. The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
US105

How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?

Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
GATESVILLE, TX
US105

Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
GATESVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman

A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
CORSICANA, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy