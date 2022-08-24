Read full article on original website
Navasota tops Navarro for first win of the season
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won their 2022 varsity football season opener following a 41-14 win over Navarro Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Navasota scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage on a reverse pitch to Deontray Scott that covered 73 yards. It was the first of four touchdowns that Scott scored.
Bryan opens season with 67-21 rout of Waller
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings opened the Ricky Tullos era with a 67-21 win over Waller Friday night. The Vikings were lead by senior quarterback Malcom Gooden who had four passing touchdowns in the first half. Tullos kept the starters in until early in the fourth quarter, then he turned to the back-ups.
Consol wins season opener over Huntsville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field. Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).
Bremond dominates Normangee in season opener
Bremond, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 53-0 win over the Normangee Panthers at home in Bremond. Normangee struggled throughout the night against the Tigers who stepped on the gas early and never let off the pedal. In the first quarter,...
Snook Bluejays defeat Iola Bulldogs in season opener
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Bluejays (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 12-0 win over the Iola Bulldogs. Lance Lara got things started for the Bluejays in the second quarter. Lara connected with J. Beaux Hruska for a 20 yard touchdown. Snook was first on the scoreboard and led the half to a 6-0. No other scores were made in the first half.
Rudder falls to Willis in season opener
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost its 2022 season opener Friday night following a 73-14 defeat to Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium. After allowing 28 unanswered points to open the game, the Rangers answered with a 46-yard jet sweep touchdown by Jaquise Martin. Willis’ offense was too much to handle as QB Derek Lagway led the Wildkats with 336 passing yards and 7 total touchdowns in a decisive home victory.
Centerville defeats Buffalo in the Battle of I-45 Season Opener
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville put on a show in the Battle of I-45 against rivals Buffalo. After a penalty on their first play of the game, Centerville would follow up on their next play with a huge 56 yard touchdown run from Paxton Hancock, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. The game would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter. Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass...
Allen Academy wins first game of the season against BVCHEA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams (1-0) won their season opener Thursday night with a 59-38 victory over Brazos Valley Homeschool Mustangs at Baker Field. The Rams took the lead early, but the Mustangs didn’t make it easy. At the half, the Mustangs were up 24-22. This win is Allen Academy’s head coach, Adrian Adams’, 100th win of his coaching career.
The Lions open up their 2022 season with a win
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The defending state champions the Franklin Lions opened up their season with a 22-12 win over Woodville. The Lions took control in the first half, starting with a short run from sophomore Jayden Jackson to start the scoring. In the second quarter Bryson Washington took the ball 50 plus yards up the sideline for a touchdown to pad Franklin’s lead 14-0.
A&M rolls over Sam Houston
The Texas A&M soccer team got goals from five different players and rolled to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Sam Houston Thursday night at Ellis Field. A&M (2-0-1) grabbed a 4-0 halftime lead by outshooting the Bearkats 17-0. Mia Pante scored the first goal with assists from Kate Colvin and Laney Carroll. Pante helped make it 2-0 as she crossed the ball from the far right and caused a Sam Houston own goal.
HS Football: The Woodlands and North Shore Battle in Pre-Season Opener
HOUSTON, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders don't take their preseason lightly. This year head coach Rapp decided to face the defending State Champions, the North Shore Mustangs in their preseason opener. North Shore being a dominate team that produces many D1 level athletes hosted The Woodlands who has always been a dominate force themselves in the Texas rankings.
4th Quarter TD Pushes Cain Over the Top: 28-24 FINAL
On Thursday 8/25 at 7:00 PM, the Klein Cain Hurricanes stacked up on the scrimmage line against the Summer Creek Bulldogs in a non-conference game located at Klein Memorial stadium. The teams traded blows in a tight season-opener, ending with Klein Cain on top after a thrilling 4th quarter touchdown at the 1-minute mark.
The Eagles drop first game of the season to the Warriors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley kicks off their 2022 football season at Baker Field as part of the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcast. The Eagles started strong with a 38 yard touchdown pass from junior Marc Mishler to Jackson Carey to take a 6-0 lead but the Warriors answered. Joshua McAllister takes off up the field from about 52 yards out to take a 8-6 lead.
Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
Bryan High students support the community ahead of their first game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s game day, and the Bryan High Vikings have had a busy week. On Friday, August 26, the Los Vikingos got up early to help longtime supporter Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery celebrate 10 years in business. The day before, Viking Football players and Bryan...
Texas A&M to host Sam Houston in Highway 30 Soccer Showdown
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to start their season with three consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2018 when the Maroon & White host the Sam Houston Bearkats in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field. Texas A&M is coming off a 0-0 road draw at No. 25 Clemson and an 8-0 home victory against McNeese to start the season.
College Station’s Marquise Collins announces season ending injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station Cougars will open up the 2022 season on Saturday night against Lucas Lovejoy but will do it without leading running back Marquise Collins in the backfield. The Class 5A Offensive Player of The Year announced on his twitter account that he has...
