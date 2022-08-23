Read full article on original website
9News
Sunny, warm Monday for Denver
Hot weather sticks around Monday with drier air moving in. Ed Greene has the latest on your Colorado forecast.
9News
Golden scaling back outdoor seating on Miner's Alley
Golden says by the end of Labor Day weekend, the alley should be clear of outdoor dining. Some business owners argue the move is unfair.
9News
Holy Family spoils Frederick's fun on first night as new Golden Eagles
LONGMONT, Colo. — As the Golden Eagles (née Warriors) were finally ready to take flight on their newest chapter of Frederick athletics, the Holy Family Tigers had other plans. In one of the most evenly matched opening week games, the No. 6 Tigers stunned the No. 8 Golden...
9News
Two JeffCo principals navigate possible school closures together
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Lisa Mahannah and Lauren Lemarinel run two schools, about one mile away from each other. Mahanna is the principal at Emory Elementary in Lakewood. Lemarinel is the principal at Lasley Elementary. But by this time next year, those two schools could be consolidated into one.
