ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Werth powers West Lafayette past Culver Academies

The Red Devils net three goals to pick up their first win over Culver Academies on Saturday afternoon. Two of those goals came in the first half from Sarah Werth. The senior midfielder is coming off of an ACL injury and this is the first game she really felt like herself.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

McCutcheon volleyball dominates Kokomo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mavericks were back in action tonight taking on NCC opponent Kokomo. Let's just say this game went by very quickly because the match was decided in less than an hour. During the first set, the Mavericks dominated the WildKats.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Harrison High School honors former football star

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School had a special tribute during its home opener football game. The team had a special moment for a former Harrison High School Football star injured in a crash near Indiana State University. As we've reported, Omarian Dixon is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Tipton, IN
City
Rossville, IN
City
Logansport, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Delphi, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Purdue University announces new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has promoted its deputy chief to be the department’s new chief. Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete was chosen after a national search that began in May and was one of three finalists from a pool of 19 candidates. She is a 22-year veteran of the Purdue police […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue University hosts Boilerfest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Moving away from home and starting college is hard, and for some students, finding a community within their university that is the right fit for them is even harder. That is why Purdue's Black Cultural Center held Boilerfest to help students find organizations that...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Boys Tennis#Girls Soccer#The Red Devils#Lcc#Christian#Logans
WLFI.com

Beers Across the Wabash coming to Lafayette on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday, August 27, is the 10th annual Beers Across the Wabash event. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can sample craft beers on the Myers Pedestrian Bridge in Tippecanoe County. All seven breweries from the Greater Lafayette area will make up part of the 17 breweries at Saturday's event.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices have remained steady, with most ranging in the mid $3 range. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Dale Drive has gas for $3.65 a...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Development wanted for ex-railroad lots in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are looking for a developer to give two long-vacant lots a facelift. Decades ago, the lots on either side of South Fourth Street near Kossuth Street were home to railroad tracks. That was a time when Lafayette's downtown was crisscrossed by a major rail corridor.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

ID of body found in pond pending DNA samples

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 learning more about the investigation into a body found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello said they have a presumptive identification of the man. However, she says they are waiting on a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash Township prepares for fundraiser

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's still time to buy tickets for an upcoming Wabash Township Fire Department fundraiser. Firefighters are selling Nelson's Port-A-Pit chickens outside Brokerage Brewing Company in West Lafayette. The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The department has plans to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom

Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
WLFI.com

Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette School Corporation is in the early stages of creating a strategic plan. Administrators are asking for public input over the next few months as part of the process. On Wednesday, the school corporation hosted its first listening session at Sunnyside Intermediate School. The...
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy