WLFI.com
Werth powers West Lafayette past Culver Academies
The Red Devils net three goals to pick up their first win over Culver Academies on Saturday afternoon. Two of those goals came in the first half from Sarah Werth. The senior midfielder is coming off of an ACL injury and this is the first game she really felt like herself.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
WLFI.com
McCutcheon volleyball dominates Kokomo
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mavericks were back in action tonight taking on NCC opponent Kokomo. Let's just say this game went by very quickly because the match was decided in less than an hour. During the first set, the Mavericks dominated the WildKats.
WLFI.com
Harrison High School honors former football star
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School had a special tribute during its home opener football game. The team had a special moment for a former Harrison High School Football star injured in a crash near Indiana State University. As we've reported, Omarian Dixon is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital.
Boiling Points: Purdue basketball commit to return to West Lafayette next week
The Boilermakers' football season opener next Thursday against Penn State is shaping up to be a big recruiting event for the Purdue basketball program and head coach Matt Painter. Earlier this week Boiler Sports Report reported that 2024 Brownsburg (Ind.) small forward Kanon Catchings will be in West Lafayette for...
Purdue University announces new police chief
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has promoted its deputy chief to be the department’s new chief. Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete was chosen after a national search that began in May and was one of three finalists from a pool of 19 candidates. She is a 22-year veteran of the Purdue police […]
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
WLFI.com
Purdue University hosts Boilerfest
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Moving away from home and starting college is hard, and for some students, finding a community within their university that is the right fit for them is even harder. That is why Purdue's Black Cultural Center held Boilerfest to help students find organizations that...
WLFI.com
Beers Across the Wabash coming to Lafayette on Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday, August 27, is the 10th annual Beers Across the Wabash event. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can sample craft beers on the Myers Pedestrian Bridge in Tippecanoe County. All seven breweries from the Greater Lafayette area will make up part of the 17 breweries at Saturday's event.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices have remained steady, with most ranging in the mid $3 range. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Dale Drive has gas for $3.65 a...
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
WLFI.com
Development wanted for ex-railroad lots in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are looking for a developer to give two long-vacant lots a facelift. Decades ago, the lots on either side of South Fourth Street near Kossuth Street were home to railroad tracks. That was a time when Lafayette's downtown was crisscrossed by a major rail corridor.
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
WLFI.com
ID of body found in pond pending DNA samples
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 learning more about the investigation into a body found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello said they have a presumptive identification of the man. However, she says they are waiting on a...
WLFI.com
Wabash Township prepares for fundraiser
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's still time to buy tickets for an upcoming Wabash Township Fire Department fundraiser. Firefighters are selling Nelson's Port-A-Pit chickens outside Brokerage Brewing Company in West Lafayette. The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The department has plans to...
‘Freedom is not free’: Mother of late Logansport Marine speaks out year later
Friday marks one year since a Logansport native was killed in Afghanistan. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of thirteen military members killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
WLFI.com
Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette School Corporation is in the early stages of creating a strategic plan. Administrators are asking for public input over the next few months as part of the process. On Wednesday, the school corporation hosted its first listening session at Sunnyside Intermediate School. The...
