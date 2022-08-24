ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan name starting QB in unique way

Jim Harbaugh has named Michigan’s starting quarterback for the season opener. However, there’s a catch. In a statement released on Twitter Saturday afternoon, Harbaugh named Cade McNamara the Wolverines starter against Colorado State. McNamara got the nod over JJ McCarthy. However, Harbaugh threw a wrinkle in the announcement and said that McCarthy will start the second game against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Trio of Michigan State hoops 2023 commits set to play at Pangos All-American Festival

Some Michigan State basketball commits will get to showcase their talents at an event this summer. 2 of them will be on the same team, as a matter of fact. Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, and Gehrig Normand are all set to compete in the Pangos All-American Festival. The event is bringing together 40 recruits from the West, East, South, and Midwest regions. The news was tweeted out by the ‘BallerTV’ account on Twitter.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Bonnie Tholl reacts to landing head coaching role for Michigan softball

Bonnie Tholl is the new head coach of Michigan softball, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. The decision comes after legendary coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement after a coaching career that spanned more than 3 decades in Ann arbor. Tholl is an ideal choice to replace Hutchins as a former...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy