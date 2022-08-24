Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan name starting QB in unique way
Jim Harbaugh has named Michigan’s starting quarterback for the season opener. However, there’s a catch. In a statement released on Twitter Saturday afternoon, Harbaugh named Cade McNamara the Wolverines starter against Colorado State. McNamara got the nod over JJ McCarthy. However, Harbaugh threw a wrinkle in the announcement and said that McCarthy will start the second game against Hawaii.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara reflects on earning Michigan captaincy, playing 'best football of my life'
Cade McNamara just received some high recognition. The Michigan quarterback was recently named team captain by his teammates in a player-only vote. McNamara discussed that honor in a media session Thursday, saying there’s “no greater accomplishment” for a player. McNamara is the first quarterback to be captain...
saturdaytradition.com
Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star edge rusher for 2023, announces B1G commitment
Cameron Lenhardt is a 4-star edge rusher currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The senior, who formerly played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player at his position in the class of 2023. All 3 of Lenhardt’s finalists were in...
saturdaytradition.com
Trio of Michigan State hoops 2023 commits set to play at Pangos All-American Festival
Some Michigan State basketball commits will get to showcase their talents at an event this summer. 2 of them will be on the same team, as a matter of fact. Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, and Gehrig Normand are all set to compete in the Pangos All-American Festival. The event is bringing together 40 recruits from the West, East, South, and Midwest regions. The news was tweeted out by the ‘BallerTV’ account on Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Bonnie Tholl reacts to landing head coaching role for Michigan softball
Bonnie Tholl is the new head coach of Michigan softball, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. The decision comes after legendary coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement after a coaching career that spanned more than 3 decades in Ann arbor. Tholl is an ideal choice to replace Hutchins as a former...
Comments / 0