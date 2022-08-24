Some Michigan State basketball commits will get to showcase their talents at an event this summer. 2 of them will be on the same team, as a matter of fact. Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, and Gehrig Normand are all set to compete in the Pangos All-American Festival. The event is bringing together 40 recruits from the West, East, South, and Midwest regions. The news was tweeted out by the ‘BallerTV’ account on Twitter.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO