SOLANO County -- A Vallejo resident has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after a French Bulldog pup was found barely clinging to life after being dumped into a gas station dumpster.According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, an employee of a gas station called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster. When the Animal Control officer arrived a short time later, they found the puppy unresponsive. The officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine the puppy was just barely alive. The dog was taken to a...

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO