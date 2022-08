Texas Tech women's tennis head coach Adam Herendeen has announced the 2022 fall schedule, which features seven total tournaments. To start the year off, student-athletes will compete in the Lubbock Women's 15K tournament on Sept. 18 through Sept. 25. Then, the Red Raiders will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to compete at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Texas Regionals tournament hosted by TCU on Sept. 22-26.

