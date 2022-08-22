ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

pbs.org

New York Florida primaries renew Dems' hopes for midterms

There's just 76 days to go until the midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress next year. Voters in Florida and New York on Tuesday chose their nominees in House and Senate races, setting up major November showdowns. Lisa Desjardins has more on the results and speaks with New York Democratic Rep.-elect Pat Ryan, who gained an unexpected win in a key swing district.
FLORIDA STATE

