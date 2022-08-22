Read full article on original website
Related
pbs.org
Texas declares state of emergency amid severe flooding
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
pbs.org
New York Florida primaries renew Dems' hopes for midterms
There's just 76 days to go until the midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress next year. Voters in Florida and New York on Tuesday chose their nominees in House and Senate races, setting up major November showdowns. Lisa Desjardins has more on the results and speaks with New York Democratic Rep.-elect Pat Ryan, who gained an unexpected win in a key swing district.
Comments / 0