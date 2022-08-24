ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

WCTV

REPLAY: Football Friday Night (8/26)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville. Lincoln vs. Godby. Trinity Catholic vs. Florida High. Wewahitchka vs....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits Valdosta High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Wildcats from Valdosta High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
VALDOSTA, GA
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Leon County, FL
WCTV

Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Nick Maddox
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thomas Co. abduction

Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Florida A&M still set to play North Carolina, several players ineligible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletics tells WCTV it will still play Saturday’s game at North Carolina. This comes following social media rumors early Friday afternoon that the Rattlers would not be able to play at UNC. The problem stems from certification issues that have made 20 players ineligible to play according to Florida A&M. It is unclear if these issues would prevent players from being eligible in future contests or just the Week 0 game against the Tar Heels.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL

