WCTV
REPLAY: Football Friday Night (8/26)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville. Lincoln vs. Godby. Trinity Catholic vs. Florida High. Wewahitchka vs....
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Valdosta High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Wildcats from Valdosta High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon Co.; multiple runoffs coming in Nov.
Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
WCTV
Mike’s evening forecast Aug. 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full details.
Dailey, Dozier heading for runoff in Tallahassee mayor’s race
The city of Tallahassee’s mayoral primary election was one of many races in Leon County on the ballot during Tuesday’s Florida Primary elections.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
wtxl.com
Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
WCTV
Thomas Co. abduction
Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
Tallahassee, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Tallahassee and FSU Police offer tips for a safe game day
The City of Tallahassee and Florida State University (FSU) police departments are working diligently to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the visitors who come to enjoy home football games.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Lincoln vs. Godby
It is week number one of the season for high school football teams in the state of Florida, and what better way to kick things off than a battle of two legendary Leon County programs?
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
msn.com
Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several people who were arrested last week as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were notified by official government entities they were eligible to vote, according to court documents and interviews. The defendants told authorities they had no intention of committing voter fraud,...
WCTV
Florida A&M still set to play North Carolina, several players ineligible
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletics tells WCTV it will still play Saturday’s game at North Carolina. This comes following social media rumors early Friday afternoon that the Rattlers would not be able to play at UNC. The problem stems from certification issues that have made 20 players ineligible to play according to Florida A&M. It is unclear if these issues would prevent players from being eligible in future contests or just the Week 0 game against the Tar Heels.
WCTV
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
WCTV
‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
Florida A&M, UNC officials prepping for game despite cancellation rumor
Despite online reports of a potential cancellation, both Florida A&M and North Carolina are preparing for Saturday's game. The post Florida A&M, UNC officials prepping for game despite cancellation rumor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
