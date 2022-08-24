ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Two Arrested After Man Robbed by Woman He Met on Dating App and Accomplice Who Held Him at Gunpoint

A 30-year-old in Washington said a woman he met on a dating app took him hostage and robbed him at gunpoint with an accomplice. As the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared in a press release, the unidentified man informed deputies he traveled to meet the woman, who described herself as a similar age to him, after connecting on Plenty of Fish. The app/website has appeared on multiple “Best Christian Dating Sites” lists in the last few years.
Parkland, WA
Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app

PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex in Parkland, Washington, -- about eight miles south of Tacoma -- according to a statement released on social media by authorities.
SEATTLE, WA
