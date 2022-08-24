Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Complex
Two Arrested After Man Robbed by Woman He Met on Dating App and Accomplice Who Held Him at Gunpoint
A 30-year-old in Washington said a woman he met on a dating app took him hostage and robbed him at gunpoint with an accomplice. As the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared in a press release, the unidentified man informed deputies he traveled to meet the woman, who described herself as a similar age to him, after connecting on Plenty of Fish. The app/website has appeared on multiple “Best Christian Dating Sites” lists in the last few years.
The Crime Blotter: Teen suspects pull stolen gun on 10-year-old girl in Parkland
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at about 1:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a phone call saying two males pulled out guns and pointed them at a 10-year-old girl near an apartment complex in Parkland. Pierce County Deputies went to check out the situation at the complex but didn’t find anyone. The...
$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.
Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening 3-month-old daughter with gun
Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his 3-month-old daughter and the baby’s mother in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood from the mother, saying they had been threatened before the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with murder in shooting after he refused to let other driver merge, police say
Surveillance footage and witness statements contradict a Kirkland man’s claim that he fatally shot a driver in self-defense during a road rage encounter near the Seattle Costco store last month, prosecutors say. Angel Valderrama, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen on July 21,...
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app
PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex in Parkland, Washington, -- about eight miles south of Tacoma -- according to a statement released on social media by authorities.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline detectives and K9s score major drug bust
Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street. On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bellevue police seeking person wanted for assaulting 62-year-old man with metal tool
Bellevue police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a metal tool on Thursday. The attack happened just before 1 p.m. near 120th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 1st Street in Bellevue. A video of the incident shows a 62-year-old Bellevue...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Graham after deputy spots car in traffic
An armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday in Graham after a sheriff’s deputy saw their car and made a traffic stop, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to an armed robbery at a cigar shop in the 18800 block of Meridian Avenue East.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
waterlandblog.com
Des Moines Police make ‘significant arrest,’ confiscate drugs, guns & cash
The Des Moines Police Department – in cooperation with local and federal law enforcement partners, including the US Marshal Service and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force – announced Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 that they have made a “significant arrest.”. Police say that on Wednesday, Aug....
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
Bail Set at $250,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old
A Centralia man has been charged with multiple sex offenses for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl multiple times over a 10-month period in 2021. The Centralia Police Department began investigating the case in March 2022 after the alleged victim disclosed the abuse to her therapist, according to court documents. The...
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0