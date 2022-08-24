Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

ROME, Ga. - Georgia police have confirmed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a second swatting attack just over 24 hours after her Floyd County home was targeted. Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw a response to law enforcement. Using technology that makes it appear that the emergency call is coming from a victim's home, suspects try to lure law enforcement to the residence by telling them a crime has either happened or is in progress - causing a response from police or a SWAT team.

