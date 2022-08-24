Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted with 2nd 'swatting' attack, police confirm
ROME, Ga. - Georgia police have confirmed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a second swatting attack just over 24 hours after her Floyd County home was targeted. Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw a response to law enforcement. Using technology that makes it appear that the emergency call is coming from a victim's home, suspects try to lure law enforcement to the residence by telling them a crime has either happened or is in progress - causing a response from police or a SWAT team.
GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home
ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
Drug task force makes multi-million dollar meth bust in NE Georgia, GBI says
CANON, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say agents have made a major multi-million dollar drug bust seizing hundreds of gallons of liquid methamphetamine in northeast Georgia. Two people were arrested so far in the investigation. Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill,...
The best metro Atlanta restaurants to celebrate special occasions
From anniversaries to birthdays to baby showers, metro Atlanta is filled with great places to eat and celebrate big moments in life. Food blogger Erica Key shares her picks for the best places around the area for celebrating special occasions.
