WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
wccbcharlotte.com

Concord Police Chief Fires Officer In Brandon Combs Shooting Death

Concord Police Chief fires Officer Timothy Larson for repeatedly making false statements and refusing to cooperate with their investigation into the shooting death of Brandon Combs. The decision to let Officer Larson go comes after the District Attorney’s decision to not press charges. Chief Gary Gacek’s released the following...
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
WBTV

CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby.
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
