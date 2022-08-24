CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO