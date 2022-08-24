Read full article on original website
Farmers and artists: Strange bedfellows?
Farmers and artists? Many think that these two are strange bedfellows. But Midwestern winters are long and farmers are creative. And handy. They often find themselves in the barn or garage after chores are done, tinkering with the objects that surround them. The farmer may be the man (or woman) who feeds our bodies with […] The post Farmers and artists: Strange bedfellows? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Moville - $255,000
Great opportunity to move into a new construction home in the wonderful community of Moville! This townhome is a ranch, open concept floorplan. Enter the foyer to the spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining space. Kitchen will have beautiful cabinetry and an island for convenient serving space and seating. Dining room has sliders to enjoy the patio; vinyl divider installed for patio privacy. The master suite is tucked to the back of the home with carpet and ceiling fan, bath has 2 sinks/vanities with tall linen center cabinet, an oversized shower unit with built in seat, plus a generous 6x10 walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently on main with cabinet for storage, pocket door. Second bedroom with carpet and ceiling fan. Hallway bath with tub/shower and built in linen shelves. Much of the main floor is covered with luxury vinyl planks; durable and easy to clean and maintain. Full basement with 2 egress windows ready for your future finishes! Attached double garage with opener. Pella windows. Sod and sprinklers. Meredith Ln will ultimately have 13 townhomes. Estimated completion Spring 2023 but could vary due to supply. Photos shown are from previously built townhomes and are for example use only.
agupdate.com
Cattle family commits to customers, land
MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
kmaland.com
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Ginuwine with C-Note Bankin, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. The Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 27; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121. Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8...
More housing development to come in rural Pottawattamie County
There's an effort to get more housing and city water in rural Pottawattamie County. Two subdivisions are planned south of Lewis Central off Pioneer Trail.
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
WOWT
Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
Rescue Crews called to Accident on Interstate 80 in Cass County
(Atlantic) Cass County Communication called Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80. According to the call, the accident is on Interstate 80 eastbound between the 59 and 60-mile markers.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Moves Forward With Plan To Add Fuel Surcharge To Trash Collection Bills
Carroll residents may notice a slight increase to their trash collection bills in the coming months following a request from the city’s contracted waste haulers to add a fuel surcharge in response to high diesel prices. The city’s current agreement runs through Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, but City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says the operators recently approached him with the requested change.
kjan.com
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
Sioux City Journal
Two men charged with Moville burglaries
SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors take stance on use of eminent domain
Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a pipeline across 5 states, including Nebraska and Iowa. A stretch of it would be in Pottawattamie County.
kscj.com
DAVIS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR HIS ROLE IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN AUGUST OF 2018. 26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY LAST MONTH IN THE DEATH OF 19-MONTH-OLD MAELYNN MYERS.
1380kcim.com
Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident
Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
