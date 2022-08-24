Recent news that the City of Champaign Township is trying to open a low-barrier homeless shelter for men and women, called Strides, in the former Habitat for Humanity building at 119 E. University Avenue has invited a range of responses. While most people seem to agree that another homeless shelter is needed in our community, a few vocal dissidents object to having that shelter near their businesses, citing a reduction in property value. We think having a shelter near other emergency support services and providing support regardless of sobriety or religious beliefs is a good thing.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO