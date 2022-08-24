Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Former Danville Residents Miller, Lewis, Sutton Receive Sentences
THE FOLLOWING ARE VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY RELEASES. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Domestic Battery – Subsequent Offense, a class two felony. The sentence shall be followed by four years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole). Miller was sentenced as a class two felon because he had at least four prior Domestic Battery convictions.
dailyeasternnews.com
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker: ‘Hate is on the ballot’
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Charleston on Thursday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library on his way down to the DuQuoin State Fair. While Pritzker was at the library, an event hosted by the Coles County Democrats, Pritzker urged Democrats in Coles County to vote in the upcoming general election because of what the future may look like for Democrats following the election.
Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Sanitary District Receives Grant for “Phase Two” of Program
Over the next two construction seasons, the Danville Sanitary District will be putting a $260,000 grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to work. The district is working on Phase Two of their 2035 StrategicCaptial plan; a 40 to 50 million dollar improvement program planned for over the next decade.
WTHI
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
cutoday.info
UICCU Rewards New Homeowner With Trampoline
CHAMPAIGN, Ill,–While reading the story about a local resident who had purchased her first home from Habitat for Humanity, University of Illinois Community CU said it knew it wanted to do something to recognize the accomplishment. The resident, Kim Calhoun, is a mom to three children and a health...
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase. “We’re seeing […]
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Labor Day Weekend Safety Efforts ALREADY UNDER WAY
A special effort by the Danville Police Department to keep everyone safe through Labor Day Weekend is actually well under way, and has been since Friday, August 19th. This three weekend long “Labor Day DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, and allows Danville Police to put more officers on the roads keeping everyone safe, as Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord explains.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire On Division Street
The following information comes from the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook Page:
smilepolitely.com
The Republican County Clerk Candidate won’t admit Trump lost
ICYMI: In a recent interview with The News-Gazette, Republican candidate for County Clerk Terrence Stuber was asked whether or not Trump won the 2020 election:. 2020 did a number on everyone’s faith in the election process, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on. If there are questions like that, something’s wrong,” he said.
smilepolitely.com
The new low barrier homeless shelter is a good thing
Recent news that the City of Champaign Township is trying to open a low-barrier homeless shelter for men and women, called Strides, in the former Habitat for Humanity building at 119 E. University Avenue has invited a range of responses. While most people seem to agree that another homeless shelter is needed in our community, a few vocal dissidents object to having that shelter near their businesses, citing a reduction in property value. We think having a shelter near other emergency support services and providing support regardless of sobriety or religious beliefs is a good thing.
Shots fired lead to man sentenced
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for possession of a weapon by a felon. On April 4, 2021, several people reported shots fired from the intersection of East Williams and Pennsylvania streets. Danville Police found the suspect and his car after a description was given to 911. The DPD said […]
WAND TV
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
