Yuba County, CA

Girl, 4, drowns at Collins Lake

By Michaela Harris mharris@appealdemocrat.com
 3 days ago

Deputies from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a young girl who had gone missing in Collins Lake on Saturday.

The 4-year-old girl was last seen in a public swimming section near the dam with family members, officials said. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at approximately 5:30 p.m. reporting that the girl had gone missing and was last seen near the water’s edge.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, Collins Lake staff and others in the area found the girl submerged in water. She was estimated to have been in the water for nearly 30 minutes before being found, officials said.

Life saving measures were performed after the girl was removed from the water. Deputies also performed life saving measures upon arrival.

The girl was transported to the Adventist Health/Rideout emergency department via ambulance. She was later transferred to another facility where she passed away shortly thereafter, officials said.

As of press time on Tuesday, officials with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department were not able to provide the name of the girl who drowned.

According to a GoFundMe page that was created in the days following the incident and shared on Facebook, the girl that may have been involved in the drowning was identified as Tatum.

As of Tuesday, more than $5,000 in donations had been raised.

“Saturday August 20, 2022, our lives were flipped upside down. Our precious baby Tatum lost her life in a tragic swimming accident. We are asking for our friends and family to get together and send our sweet girl off the way she would deserve. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as they help out tremendously as well,” the GoFundMe post said.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-send-our-baby-girl-off-with-lots-of-love.

