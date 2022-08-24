Man killed in West Philadelphia quadruple shooting

Police identify man killed in West Philly quadruple shooting 00:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia left a 55-year-old man dead. Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets.

You could see shell casings on the ground as police searched for evidence.

Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing.

A 55-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and pronounced dead around 8 p.m. at Lankenau Medical Center. Police identified him as Donald Forsythe of Philadelphia.

A 33-year-old man was shot six times throughout the body. He's in critical condition, police say.

Two other men -- a 60-year-old and a 33-year-old -- suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. Both are stable.

"Neighbors report these gentlemen are out here every day in the neighborhood sitting on those same chairs talking to each other, conversing and just socializing," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

One man who did not want to be identified says he watched the whole thing unfold.

"I stood in the window and watched him just let off. I went over there and called the police to make sure who got hit. I called the police to come get them off the sidewalk before they die," he said.

The shooting had closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets.

Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

Police say the gunman fled the scene but there are cameras in the area.

"Cameras on scene here so we're looking through those and we're also looking for private cameras to try and help us with this investigation. And as always, we need the public's help. We know it's a beautiful day out here and people are out here, they saw what happened, to please come forward and call our tipline at 215-686-TIPS and provide us with any information you may have," Walker said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is just the latest outbreak of violence in this section of West Philadelphia. Just last Tuesday, five people were shot near a recreation center that's just a half-mile from this scene.

As police continue to search for the shooter, people say the constant gun violence is overshadowing the good.

"There are far better people in our communities doing a whole lot of positive things and I just think that gets overlooked," a neighbor said.

Police have not released a motive.

The gun violence in Philadelphia has ramped up recently.

There have now been 350 homicides in the city this year.

That's three more than this time last year, and we're currently on pace to break the record for the deadliest year yet.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .