World’s Coolest Bear Takes A Seat Next To Way Too Calm Photographer In Alaska

Pull up a seat, why don’t ya?

I’m the guy who always tries to tell people how dangerous and scary bears are, but videos like this make even me want to pet them…

A cameraman was out getting shots of some brown bears near the McNeil River in Alaska when a super curious one decided to come over and take in the view with him.

Honestly, it looked like the bear just wanted a beer and someone to talk to, the look on his face was so content, like he was just enjoying the sounds of the water and gorgeous landscape.

Sure seems like the bear was just having one of those days where you can’t help but smile and be happy.

At the end of the video, the camera pans to show a ton of bears further down in the stream, so this guy knew what he was getting himself into, but still, the ability to remain that calm when nature’s best killing machine is but a few feet away is really impressive.

Do I recommend it? Absolutely not.

But man am I glad there’s people out there who do things like this so we have some really cool videos…