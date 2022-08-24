ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s Coolest Bear Takes A Seat Next To Way Too Calm Photographer In Alaska

By Andrew Mies
 2 days ago
Pull up a seat, why don’t ya?

I’m the guy who always tries to tell people how dangerous and scary bears are, but videos like this make even me want to pet them…

A cameraman was out getting shots of some brown bears near the McNeil River in Alaska when a super curious one decided to come over and take in the view with him.

Honestly, it looked like the bear just wanted a beer and someone to talk to, the look on his face was so content, like he was just enjoying the sounds of the water and gorgeous landscape.

Sure seems like the bear was just having one of those days where you can’t help but smile and be happy.

At the end of the video, the camera pans to show a ton of bears further down in the stream, so this guy knew what he was getting himself into, but still, the ability to remain that calm when nature’s best killing machine is but a few feet away is really impressive.

Do I recommend it? Absolutely not.

But man am I glad there’s people out there who do things like this so we have some really cool videos…

Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Whiskey Riff

Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother

I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Whiskey Riff

Man Captures Insane Footage Of Grizzly Bear Manhandling A Full Grown Cow Moose In His Driveway

What a beast. Grizzly bears are omnivores and will eat just about anything that will help them get energy and pack on some fat for the winter. What they’re known for though is being fierce predator that can take down just about anything. Feared by many, including hikers, hunters, and campers, they’re probably the most dangerous animal that roams North America. Any encounter with a grizzly is incredible. Their size, abilities and intelligence are almost shocking no matter how many […] The post Man Captures Insane Footage Of Grizzly Bear Manhandling A Full Grown Cow Moose In His Driveway first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
