RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
musictimes.com

John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video

Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
musictimes.com

Demi Lovato 'Cool for the Summer' Rock Version Dropping Soon?

Demi Lovato has not ruled out the possibility of recording a rock cover of "Cool for the Summer." The pop song was well-loved when it launched and even so when it became a popular TikTok tune to dance to. But another version should be more than welcomed. The 30-year-old actress...
musictimes.com

Joey DeFrancesco, Iconic Jazz Musician Dies At 51, Possible Cause Of Death Revealed

The iconic jazz musician Joey DeFrancesco passed away on Aug. 25 at his residence, his wife and manager Gloria DeFrancesco announced via social media. He was 51. "The love of my life is now in peace with the angels. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support coming in from everywhere. Joey loved you all," said the post.
musictimes.com

Rina Sawayama ‘Phantom’: Pop Star ‘Mourns’ the Loss of Herself in New Song

Rina Sawayama surely knows how to tease fans as she dropped yet another song weeks before the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "Hold The Girl." Since the pop star is popularly known for turning her childhood trauma and personal experiences into music, many are wondering about the meaning behind her new song.
musictimes.com

MTV VMAs 2022 Predictions: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Close Fight for Video of the Year?

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is coming this weekend, and just like the GRAMMYs, the show is gearing towards a huge night for artists nominated in the bill. With a very packed performance list and confirmed star attendance, the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 might even top the 2022 GRAMMYs with the glitz and the drama the show that fans expect to see.
musictimes.com

What's Snoop Dogg Up To-Snoop Loopz Cereal, Now THIS?

Snoop Dogg has been up to some business ventures as of late. Earlier this month, he launched his new breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz, and now he's launching "Doggyland," an animated children's show on YouTube and YouTube Kids. The 50-year-old rapper welcomes children to the first four episodes of "Doggyland -...
TheDailyBeast

Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report

Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
musictimes.com

NAV Bares New Song 2022: Singer Bares Soul in 'Wrong Decisions' MV

While NAV was stuck at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was busy writing and producing music. He's now back with "Wrong Decisions," a track off his upcoming album. Produced and directed by the Canadian rapper, the "Wrong Decisions" song and music video are essentially about his career highs and lows.
