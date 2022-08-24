Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video
Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Debuts THESE 'Frozen' Songs on TV After Broadway Addition
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 is out now on Disney Plus, and its summer camp-focused arc is turning chilly as they are staging a production of "Frozen: The Musical." Although Olivia Rodrigo takes a back seat this season because of her commitments, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie,...
Demi Lovato 'Cool for the Summer' Rock Version Dropping Soon?
Demi Lovato has not ruled out the possibility of recording a rock cover of "Cool for the Summer." The pop song was well-loved when it launched and even so when it became a popular TikTok tune to dance to. But another version should be more than welcomed. The 30-year-old actress...
Nicki Minaj Husband's Acusser Committed Perjury? Jennifer Hough's LEAKED Video Online Says So
#JusticeForThePettys has been a trending topic on Twitter since last night after an old video of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty's accuser Jennifer Hough, resurfaced online. In the clip, Hough, who had publicly reaffirmed that Kenneth Petty attempted to assault her when she was 16 years old sexually, is seen...
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Is The BEST Rock Song Ever, The Struts' Luke Spiller Explains Why
The Struts' Luke Spiller named the best rock song he ever heard in his life. Before the current rock bands came to the spotlight, rockers who debuted decades ago continue to make buzzes due to their songs. Spiller, although he is part of the rock band The Struts, chose a...
Joey DeFrancesco, Iconic Jazz Musician Dies At 51, Possible Cause Of Death Revealed
The iconic jazz musician Joey DeFrancesco passed away on Aug. 25 at his residence, his wife and manager Gloria DeFrancesco announced via social media. He was 51. "The love of my life is now in peace with the angels. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support coming in from everywhere. Joey loved you all," said the post.
Rina Sawayama ‘Phantom’: Pop Star ‘Mourns’ the Loss of Herself in New Song
Rina Sawayama surely knows how to tease fans as she dropped yet another song weeks before the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "Hold The Girl." Since the pop star is popularly known for turning her childhood trauma and personal experiences into music, many are wondering about the meaning behind her new song.
Lil Tjay New Music 2022: Release Date Announced A Day After Rapper Updates Fans on Health
Lil Tjay is serious about his comeback. After telling his fans that he's going to come back stronger after his almost fatal shooting, he then announced that by 12mn of August 25, his new music will be out. At least that is what fans can surmise from his tweet. If not new music, then something equally as massive.
Lin Manuel Miranda New Broadway Musical Revealed: What Is It About?
Lin Manuel Miranda is set to make his Broadway comeback with a new musical, "New York, New York," after a 7-year break since "Hamilton." The musical, which was based on Martin Scorsese's hit film in 1977 of the same name, will hit the marquees in March 2023. The cast for...
MTV VMAs 2022 Predictions: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Close Fight for Video of the Year?
The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is coming this weekend, and just like the GRAMMYs, the show is gearing towards a huge night for artists nominated in the bill. With a very packed performance list and confirmed star attendance, the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 might even top the 2022 GRAMMYs with the glitz and the drama the show that fans expect to see.
Pink Floyd Back Catalogue Costs Over $400 Million! Here's Who Are Fighting to Get It
The entire Pink Floyd Back Catalogue is now being sold for a whopping sum, months after speculations of its sale came about online. David Gilmour, the band's vocalist, reunited the iconic band earlier this year to drop their newest song in 28 years. Considering their massive legacy in music, Pink...
What's Snoop Dogg Up To-Snoop Loopz Cereal, Now THIS?
Snoop Dogg has been up to some business ventures as of late. Earlier this month, he launched his new breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz, and now he's launching "Doggyland," an animated children's show on YouTube and YouTube Kids. The 50-year-old rapper welcomes children to the first four episodes of "Doggyland -...
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
Chris Brown Laments Not Being Invited to Awards Shows Even Though He CAN Pack Shows
Chris Brown has stated that he is no longer invited to perform at award presentations, despite the fact that his concert tours are consistently sold out. Is he mad about it? Not really. But is he ranting about it? Oh yes. As part of his current tour, the 33-year-old musician,...
NAV Bares New Song 2022: Singer Bares Soul in 'Wrong Decisions' MV
While NAV was stuck at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was busy writing and producing music. He's now back with "Wrong Decisions," a track off his upcoming album. Produced and directed by the Canadian rapper, the "Wrong Decisions" song and music video are essentially about his career highs and lows.
Jay-Z, Meek Mill Friendship Going Strong Despite Latter's Controversial Roc Nation Exit
Months after Meek Mill reportedly exited Jay-Z's Roc Nation Management, speculations that the two are beefing have emerged online. Although Meek has publicly declared that he left the management on good terms, some fans think that his friendship with the rap mogul has already been tarnished. Now, in DJ Khaled's...
