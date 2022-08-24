Please enjoy watching Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter exiting reality show ‘cussin’ like a mother fu****!’

Read full article on original website
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Foxx goes viral after dropping Donald Trump impression during podcast appearance
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is on the verge of breaking the internet with his astonishingly precise imitation of Donald Trump. Foxx debuted his impression of the former US president during an interview with music journalists Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast. He was promoting his new film Day Shift (2022) with co-star Snoop Dogg when he began speaking in Trump’s distinctive Queen’s cadence. With eyes closed, Foxx sounded identical to Trump.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, files for divorce after 25 years of marriage, accusing him of hiding marital assets
In a statement, Stallone said his family was "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
‘Partner Track’ EP Georgia Lee On Finale Betrayal Cliffhanger, D&I Storyline & Plans For Potential Season 2
From Netflix, the streamer behind Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, comes Partner Track, a new contemporary comedic drama series that combines the romance of Virgin River, the friendship of Sweet Magnolias with the corporate intrigue of HBO’s Succession. Based on Helen Wan’s book, Partner Track follows Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), an idealistic young M&A attorney, daughter of Korean immigrants, who struggles with her moral compass as she fights to climb the partner track at white male-dominated top New York City law firm Parsons Valentine. The first season finds Ingrid in a love triangle with Nick, a handsome, rich, nice guy, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is TikToker Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31?
With Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars rapidly approaching, fans have been anxiously awaiting any confirmation of stars or pros who will be joining and/or returning for this season. There have already been a number of changes announced for this upcoming season of the show, including that it will now air live on Disney Plus with no commercials as well as adding Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host. They’ve also seemingly redesigned the mirror ball trophy to look like Mickey Mouse, so that’s also new.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glee’ star Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez won’t hire dancers who are Virgos
Looks like dancing Virgos with dreams of performing with Jennifer Lopez are out of luck, according to former Glee actress Heather Morris. Morris, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Virgo superstar Beyoncé, shared a story about J Lo’s decision to cut a group of dancing Virgos just because of their star sign.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return
If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
wegotthiscovered.com
If there’s one thing ‘House of the Dragon’ fans love more than political intrigue, it’s sass
While House of the Dragon fans like watching a good power struggle, they absolutely love the cheeky banter between Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon. Though Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) lost her birthright due to her sex, she gained a wonderfully cynical worldview shared by her shrewd and sardonic husband Corlys, Master of Driftmark (Steve Toussaint). Redditor Yashtiwariart posted a photo of the gilt-maned couple with the caption “Rhaenys and Corlys of House Sassy” in the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A rib-tickling Jason Sudeikis comedy sneaks into the streaming charts
Renowned actor Jason Sudeikis has enjoyed plenty of success over the last few years with his leading role in sports-comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus. But, before the 46-year-old Emmy winner brought an abundance of laughter to the world of television, Sudeikis exercised his vast comedic skills in 2013’s We’re the Millers — which somehow established itself as one of the most dominant comedies from the 2010s.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Scott Disick’s rumored girlfriend Kimberly Stewart?
Scott Disick, the self-proclaimed “Lord” of reality TV, is known for his starring role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and his high-profile split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. After his divorce, Disick made headlines for linking up with a string of younger women, including Sofia Richie and Bella Thorne, both of whom were just 19 years old when he was 34.
wegotthiscovered.com
Controversial director Abel Ferrara says controversial actor Shia LaBeouf is great as a literal saint in new film
Director Abel Ferrara, known for his provocative movies, and actor Shia LaBeouf, known for his provocative lifestyle, have teamed up together on a movie called Padre Pio. In a recent interview with Variety, Ferrara said that casting LaBeouf as the rock-star Italian monk matched up with a period in LaBeouf’s life where he “connected very deeply with Pio’s journey in the film.” The real Padre Pio is a man named Francesco Forgione who died in 1968 and was canonized as a saint in 2002.
wegotthiscovered.com
7 mind-blowing behind-the-scenes movie secrets videos on YouTube you must watch
Movies transport the audience to different places and times. They allow viewers to broaden their minds and ways of looking at the world. They are capable of making us feel deep emotions or forget our cares for a time. They are quite simply magical. This magic looks effortless on the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are already obsessed with one dynamic in particular
Fans of the new Game of Thrones prequel, HBO’s House of the Dragon, are already obsessed with one of the couples in the series, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who is also known as ‘The Sea Snake’. A recent Reddit post has pointed...
wegotthiscovered.com
There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history
There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis hypes ‘Halloween Ends’ with a single tweet
David Gordon Green’s bone-chilling Halloween saga is officially set to conclude with Halloween Ends, which plans to showcase the final battle between immortal figure Michael Myers and beloved heroine Laurie Strode. And while many people believe this won’t be the last we see of Myers, others are confident that this will be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final appearance as Strode — and she’s pulling out all the stops to promote the horror extravaganza.
Comments / 0