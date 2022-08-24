Please enjoy watching Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter exiting reality show ‘cussin’ like a mother fu****!’

With Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars rapidly approaching, fans have been anxiously awaiting any confirmation of stars or pros who will be joining and/or returning for this season. There have already been a number of changes announced for this upcoming season of the show, including that it will now air live on Disney Plus with no commercials as well as adding Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host. They’ve also seemingly redesigned the mirror ball trophy to look like Mickey Mouse, so that’s also new.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO