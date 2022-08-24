ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota United has made some moves, adding a power soccer team to the roster."I like the speed of the wheelchair and scoring goals," said Ashrith Subaash, a 10-year-old adaptive sports athlete."Power soccer, I would say is like a really fun sport where if you wanna play a sport and you have a wheelchair, it's one of the sports that you can really play," said Subaash.Saturday, the Courage Kenny Blizzards officially became the MNUFC Power Soccer team. A chance for all the athletes to get signed by the United."Yeah, that's really, really cool," said Subaash. "I was...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO