WSET
The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department participated in water supply training
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department participated in water supply training. They said they participated in this training last week.
WSET
Private student information shared with COVID-19 testing provider was accidental: LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools shared information it never was supposed to with a COVID-19 testing provider, the district said. According to the school system, it was a genuine error and they are working to prevent this from happening again. But, at least one parent though still has concerns.
WSET
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
WSET
Bedford Co. Public Schools shares information about Summer P-EBT for K-12 students
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is sharing more information about Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits. The district shared a statement from the Virginia Department of Social Services on Facebook Friday. VDSS said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized them to provide Summer P-EBT. "All school-age...
WSET
$45 million grant to bring 14 more SROs to Bedford County schools
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is getting additional funding for School Resource Officers in their district. The grant is for $45 million over the next four years and would provide 14 additional SROs. The grant covers 100% of the costs associated with the SROs in...
wfxrtv.com
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
WSET
Botetourt Co. road deemed 'impassable' by VDOT, impacts school bus route
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road in Botetourt county was immediately closed until further notice following some extensive damage on Thursday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation shared a post on Facebook, concerning Highland Drive, near the intersection with Sanderson Road in the county. VDOT said this is...
WSET
Danville Public Schools superintendent speaks out after student brought gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Big changes are coming to George Washington High School's security protocols after security officers say they found a gun in a student's backpack on Tuesday, the Danville Public Schools Superintendent said. Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said all students will have to go through metal detectors...
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WSET
Martinsville holds talk session while Henry County releases video on reversion
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville's Public Information Office hosted a "Let's Talk Reversion" session on Thursday evening at the Baldwin Building in uptown Martinsville. The session comes on the heels of the Virginia Supreme Court dismissing the city's petition on the reversion referendum. Martinsville Public Information...
WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
WSET
'I will sue:' CenturyLink customer says phone service couldn't call 911 for help
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — After one neighborhood in Halifax County told ABC13 they were without internet, cable, and phone services for weeks, many others said they were dealing with the same issues with their CenturyLink service. Annette Cleveland is one of those people who called looking to get help...
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
timesvirginian.com
Student found with firearm at Cornerstone Christian Academy
A juvenile student brought a firearm to school today at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox. The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the matter was investigated and that the firearm had not been brandished or pointed at anyone. There...
WSET
DPD still investigating why gun was brought into George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After Danville Police said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday, ABC13 worked to learn more about what happened. As of Wednesday morning, there were still more questions than answers as to why and how a student got a gun into George Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
WSET
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
WSET
Lynchburg City Schools implementing new security protocols at football games
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Your safety is a high priority for Lynchburg City Schools as this year's football season kicks off. The school division introduced new safety protocols ahead of the first football game of the season on Friday. According to the school district, there are three updates to security protocols for games at the stadium.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County community members work to address child care shortages
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A town committee comprised of community members is working to address a child care shortage in Bedford County.*. The committee held a meeting Wednesday after reporting the results from Bedford County’s child care survey last year. The survey results showed 108 families are currently on a waitlist for child care.
WSLS
Salem High School renovations almost complete
SALEM, Va. – As Salem High students prepare to head back to the halls, they can also prepare to see some exciting new changes to their school. On Friday, Salem City Schools unveiled photographs of the newly renovated Salem High School, which they said was a $35 million project.
WSET
Bedford County Sheriff's Office is warning the public on a email scam
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an email scam. The office said that they have been contacted by a few residents that received the email below. The office also said that they didn't send out any warnings to any area...
