Clay County, FL

News4Jax.com

Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated

Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

The Gainesville mayoral race heads to a runoff after a 9-person primary

Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski are headed to a runoff in the November general election after emerging as the two top candidates for Gainesville mayor in Tuesday’s primary. Unofficial results from the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office showed neither candidate clearing the vote-getting majority threshold needed to avoid a runoff election.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Clay County, FL
Clay County, FL
News4Jax.com

Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Wayne Clark endorses Lakesha Burton for Jax Sheriff

Democrats may be consolidating ahead of November. A former candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff is endorsing runoff candidate Lakesha Burton. Democrat Wayne Clark is backing Burton, a “longtime friend” who finished second place overall in Tuesday’s first election for Sheriff — a functional Primary that winnowed the field from five to two candidates.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win

Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
bookriot.com

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

