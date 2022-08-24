Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated
Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
WCJB
“It’s totally fishy”: residents react to GOP ballot shortage during primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Republican voters in Alachua County were forced to choose between waiting on a ballot delivery or skipping the polls. “I can’t help it, I think it’s totally fishy,” said Ashley Deeb, Gainesville resident. Deeb isn’t the only person who feels that way...
wuft.org
The Gainesville mayoral race heads to a runoff after a 9-person primary
Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski are headed to a runoff in the November general election after emerging as the two top candidates for Gainesville mayor in Tuesday’s primary. Unofficial results from the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office showed neither candidate clearing the vote-getting majority threshold needed to avoid a runoff election.
News4Jax.com
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
When will Duval teachers see benefits from the tax referendum that just passed?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Language in the recently passed property tax referendum to fund pay raises for teachers has caused confusion for some Duval County residents. Many people are asking when Duval County teachers will see their pay increase or when taxpayers will begin to see the bill. Is it...
News4Jax.com
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
floridapolitics.com
Wayne Clark endorses Lakesha Burton for Jax Sheriff
Democrats may be consolidating ahead of November. A former candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff is endorsing runoff candidate Lakesha Burton. Democrat Wayne Clark is backing Burton, a “longtime friend” who finished second place overall in Tuesday’s first election for Sheriff — a functional Primary that winnowed the field from five to two candidates.
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader. DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements. "We stood on principle, and we...
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
Clay County hosts adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday, Clay County animal Service hosts am adoption event from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart in Orange County. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
JEA apologizes for delayed boil water notice for Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA has released an updated statement on the boil water advisory effecting the St. Johns Town Center and Tinsel Town business districts, which includes an apology for delays getting the word out to customers. Friday at 12:30 p.m., JEA alerted customers in what they call the...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis, Rubio hit campaign trail with stop at Diamond D Ranch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio have hit the general election campaign trail and made a stop Wednesday night at the Diamond D Ranch on Jacksonville’s Westside. Much of what we’ve seen so far has been political posturing for the primaries, which happened...
bookriot.com
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
Putnam County animal shelter struggling to take care of abandoned animals
PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Animal Shelter can not welcome any more animals. As soon as one animal finds a forever home, the vacancy is immediately replaced. Volunteers and employees are struggling to take care of abandoned animals and the shelter in Palatka is over-capacity. They expressed to...
