NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A citizen initiative petition with 169 signatures in favor of the passage of an ordinance outlawing abortion was turned in to the Sutherland Village Clerk. In order for the petition to be successful the petitioners needed to obtain 139 signatures. Wednesday, the village board of Sutherland took action on their next step in the citizen initiative process.

SUTHERLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO