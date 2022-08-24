ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed Thursday on rape and kidnapping charges, more than a year after the Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him. The Elko Police Department was contacted on April 18, 2021, when a woman with her arms bound behind her back showed up at a neighbor’s apartment. Court records did not indicate the age of the alleged victim.

