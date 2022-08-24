Read full article on original website
Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two major party candidates for governor plan to meet for what their host, a nonprofit statewide news site, is calling “the only confirmed gubernatorial debate” ahead of the November election. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square...
Nevada Copper announces restart plan and financing package
Nevada Copper has announced that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its key financing partners to provide up to $93 million of liquidity to support the restart and ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project east of Yerington. On April 4 of this year Nevada Copper announced that it...
Joe's Fishing Hole: What is the future for high desert trout?
There is little change in fishing conditions over the past few weeks, so don’t expect much difference in the fishing reports for most of our waters. But good news in the weather forecast as late summer conditions will soon turn to fall and cooler temperatures. Slowly, daytime highs are...
Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID'd from Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt’s son, also named Tom Erndt, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that his...
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had...
Coroner: Lake Mead bones from Vegas man missing for 20 years
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified bones found in May along newly exposed Lake Mead shoreline as the remains of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who is believed to have drowned 20 years ago. The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt was...
Ohio man jailed in Elko rape, kidnapping case
ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed Thursday on rape and kidnapping charges, more than a year after the Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him. The Elko Police Department was contacted on April 18, 2021, when a woman with her arms bound behind her back showed up at a neighbor’s apartment. Court records did not indicate the age of the alleged victim.
