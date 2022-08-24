ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area Calendar, Aug. 24-25, 2022

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

Wednesday, August 24

High School Varsity Boys Soccer

Knightdale at Southern Nash, 5 p.m.; Hunt at North Johnston, 6 p.m.

High School Varsity Volleyball

North Johnston at Smithfield-Selma, 5 p.m.; Greene Central at Chocowinity Southside, 5:30 p.m.; SW Edgecombe at North Lenoir, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

South Johnston at Fike (Barton College), 3:30 p.m.; Smithfield-Selma at Hunt, 3:30 p.m.; East Wake at C.B. Aycock, 3:30 p.m.; Raleigh Charter at North Johnston, 3:30 p.m.; Franklin Academy at Greene Central, 4 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Volleyball

North Johnston at Smithfield-Selma, 4 p.m.; Greene Central at Chocowinity Southside, 4 p.m.; SW Edgecombe at North Lenoir, 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 25

College Men’s Soccer

Palm Beach Atlantic at Barton, 7 p.m.

High School Varsity Boys Soccer

Wilson Christian at Fuquay-Varina Hilltop Christian, 4 p.m.; Louisburg at Wilson Prep, 6 p.m.; SW Edgecombe at Chocowinity Southside, 6 p.m.

High School Varsity Volleyball

Fike at Nash Central, 5 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Fuquay-Varina Hilltop Christian, 5 p.m.; Wilson Prep at North Edgecombe, 5 p.m.; Hunt at Corinth Holders, 5 p.m.; Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe, 5 p.m.; Southern Nash at East Wake, 5 p.m.; Greene Central at Beddingfield, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Roanoke Rapids at Southern Nash, 3:30 p.m.; Rosewood at C.B. Aycock, 3:30 p.m.; SW Edgecombe at Greene Central, 4 p.m.; Wake Christian at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

North Johnston at Johnston/Wayne Invitational (Reedy Creek G.C., Four Oaks), 3 p.m.; Southern Nash at Johnston/Wayne Invitational (The River G.C., Bunn), 3:30 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Football

Fike at Northern Nash, 6:30 p.m.; Corinth Holders at Southern Nash, 6:30 p.m.; Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock, 6:30 p.m.; North Johnston at Rosewood, 6:30 p.m.; Greene Central at Kinston, 6:30 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Volleyball

Wilson Christian at Fuquay-Varina Hilltop Christian, 4 p.m.; Greene Central at Beddingfield, 4 p.m.; Fike at Nash Central, 4 p.m.; Southern Nash at East Wake, 4 p.m.; Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe, 4 p.m.

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
