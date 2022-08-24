Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
iowa.media
Denise Dawn Johnston of Rippey
Denise Dawn Johnston was born in Perry, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1955, and she passed peacefully in her home in Rippey surrounded by family on Aug. 22, 2022. Denise was an over-the-road truck driver with her husband, Ken, for 38 years. She loved animals, playing cards and Yahtzee with friends...
iowa.media
Everett Van Pelt of Perry
Funeral services are pending for Everett Van Pelt, 91, of Perry. Everett passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy One Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements.
iowa.media
UPDATE: H Avenue closure changed to next Monday, Tuesday
Revising its original plan, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday that one mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed next week for tile replacement. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
iowa.media
Mike Walzer of Sheldahl
Michael “Mike” Walzer, 64, of Sheldahl passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
iowa.media
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Blakeman of Boone
Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, 66, of Boone passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family in Boone, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Linden, Iowa.
iowa.media
Sixth-grade Southeast Polk student asked for preferred pronouns
A concerned parent in the Southeast Polk School District shared a survey given to their sixth-grade student which asked what pronouns the student goes by. Unlike the survey given by Pleasant Valley, the pronoun question from Southeast Polk appears to have been optional. The question was included in a document titled “All About You.”
iowa.media
Westphal marks 75 years with American Legion
Bruce Westphal is one of the last World War II veterans in Adair County. He recently received a certificate recording that he is a 75-year member of the Carlson American Legion Post 247 of Fontanelle, a feat that few Legionaires reach. Westphal, 95, said that the American Legion has been...
iowa.media
Republicans rally together at annual Lincoln Dinner
Adair County Republicans had a chance to hear from party leaders and high-profile candidates on the state and national level Thursday, Aug. 18 during the party’s annual Lincoln Dinner held at Sixteen Oaks. In attendance were Rep. Ray Sorensen, who is seeking a third term in the Iowa House...
iowa.media
Fall programming highlights Perry Public Library
Perry Public Library/Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Events. Saturday Storytimes continue in September at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m., September 3, 10, 17, 24. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities, and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The September 10 and 24 sessions are bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us.
iowa.media
Panthers stumble in first net action
PANORA, IA — Visiting West Central Valley ruined the season opener for Panorama volleyball Tuesday with a 3-0 victory in WCC action. The Wildcats won with scores of 25-15, 25-23 and of 25-16. Jaidyn Sellers led the Panthers with six kills, with Cayden Iredale adding four, Keira Simmons three...
iowa.media
W-G volleyball rallies to upend Madrid
MADRID, IA — Woodward-Granger overcame to 2-1 deficit to claim a 3-2 match win over Madrid in WCC volleyball Tuesday. The Hawks opened with season with a 26-24 win in game one, but fell, 25-20, in game two and by a 25-22 margin in game three. W-G rallied for a 25-18 victory in game four, then seized the match victory by dominating the fifth set, 15-3.
iowa.media
Rivalry between W-G and Madrid to feature new traveling trophy
That there is little love lost between the sports teams — and, some would say, the communities themselves — of Woodward-Granger and Madrid is well known. Perhaps the greatest emotional pull for their respective fan bases comes during football season, and long streaks favoring either team only adds to the desire to “pay those guys back” or to “keep the run going.”
