raccoonvalleyradio.com
Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital
A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
1380kcim.com
Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
KCCI.com
Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital
PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
Radio Iowa
Several people hurt in crash following Des Moines police chase
A police chase last night in Des Moines ended in a crash and multiple injuries. A Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole. Five people jumped out and ran.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man behind bars after firing shots on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars after firing a gun in the Court Avenue District, according to police. Police say Courtney Saunders was in a fight and went to his car to get a gun. He then ran back to where the fight was...
iowa.media
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
KCCI.com
Used vegetable oil spills after semi crashes in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch along Interstate 80 east Thursday morning. Madison County EMA says the semi was hauling vegetable oil. The oil spilled all over the highway. Multiple agencies responded and were able to clean it up. The driver was taken to the...
DMPD: Four apprehended in Des Moines crash, chase
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people have been apprehended following a crash that resulted in several people being seriously injured Wednesday evening. An officer with the Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle allegedly speeding through the intersection of East 18th Street and Capitol […]
KBUR
Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant
The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
theperrynews.com
Jefferson woman arrested for assault, Jefferson man for lying to cops
A Jefferson woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which she allegedly assaulted officers of the Jefferson Police Department and resisted arrest, and a Jefferson man was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the woman’s whereabouts. Hayley Lynn Brown, 29, of 511 N....
KCCI.com
Mother speaks out after son gets hurt in crash following police pursuit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended in acrash on Wednesday evening on Des Moines' east side. DMPD were attempting to pull over this vehicle that's now totaled after they failed to yield at a stop sign. The crash left multiple people injured, including passenger Brandon Ross. "It's...
Man shot multiple times in ‘targeted’ incident in southeast Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a southeast Des Moines convenience store Thursday morning, in what investigators believe was a targeted incident. Bystanders flagged down officers patrolling in the area of the Casey’s at 3527 Indianola Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to notify […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
iowa.media
Tom Henderson
Tom Henderson, 93, of Creston, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Creston Specialty Care. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
