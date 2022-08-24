Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Habitat for Humanity needs help
For the past 20 years Creston’s Habitat for Humanity chapter has built homes for families. Now the organization needs to build new board members. “We need help,” said Charlie Westman, president of the chapter. “We have the money. We just need the help.”. Habitat for Humanity builds...
iowa.media
Fall programming highlights Perry Public Library
Perry Public Library/Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Events. Saturday Storytimes continue in September at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m., September 3, 10, 17, 24. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities, and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The September 10 and 24 sessions are bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us.
iowa.media
‘Their voice matters’
“I just knew coming in here that I’m a very collaborative leader,” Creston Middle School Principal Lesa Downing said. “We have a lot of teachers in this building that have a lot of years of experience. I just think we’re better together. My ideas aren’t the only ideas, and I know that. I want to hear everybody’s ideas.”
iowa.media
Hospice Home in Creston to close, services will continue
EveryStep’s Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston will close Oct. 1, 2022. Members of the EveryStep leadership team met with staff Tuesday, as well as patients and families. EveryStep is taking steps to ensure the transition will be as seamless and easy as possible. The primary reason for closure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Blonde sisters Jayde, Phoebe answer Laura’s Quick Questions
Sisters Jayde Stewart Fellom and Phoebe Stewart are the owners of Perry’s newest downtown store—Blonde Sisters Boutique. They grew up in Perry and are two of six siblings split evenly between girls and boys. Both have furry kids—Jayde has Shanel, a chow chow, Ava, a shiba inu, and Sidney, a silky terrier. Phoebe has Bubba, a Chihuahua.
iowa.media
Denise Dawn Johnston of Rippey
Denise Dawn Johnston was born in Perry, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1955, and she passed peacefully in her home in Rippey surrounded by family on Aug. 22, 2022. Denise was an over-the-road truck driver with her husband, Ken, for 38 years. She loved animals, playing cards and Yahtzee with friends...
iowa.media
Tom Henderson
Tom Henderson, 93, of Creston, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Creston Specialty Care. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
iowa.media
Matthew W. Erickson
Matt Erickson, 40, of Lorimor, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the family farm near Lorimor. A graveside celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Lorimor Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate. Visitation will be held 2 – 8 p.m. with family present 5 – 8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Creston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Everett Van Pelt of Perry
Funeral services are pending for Everett Van Pelt, 91, of Perry. Everett passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy One Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements.
iowa.media
Mike Walzer of Sheldahl
Michael “Mike” Walzer, 64, of Sheldahl passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
iowa.media
Sixth-grade Southeast Polk student asked for preferred pronouns
A concerned parent in the Southeast Polk School District shared a survey given to their sixth-grade student which asked what pronouns the student goes by. Unlike the survey given by Pleasant Valley, the pronoun question from Southeast Polk appears to have been optional. The question was included in a document titled “All About You.”
iowa.media
Republicans rally together at annual Lincoln Dinner
Adair County Republicans had a chance to hear from party leaders and high-profile candidates on the state and national level Thursday, Aug. 18 during the party’s annual Lincoln Dinner held at Sixteen Oaks. In attendance were Rep. Ray Sorensen, who is seeking a third term in the Iowa House...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
UPDATE: H Avenue closure changed to next Monday, Tuesday
Revising its original plan, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday that one mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed next week for tile replacement. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
iowa.media
Grassley talks healthcare at hospital visit
Rural healthcare issues were topics of discussion during Senator Charles Grassley’s visit to Adair County Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Adair County Health Systems’ ambulance garage. The veteran senator spoke about several dilemmas rural healthcare faces today and gave answers as to what he has tried to do...
iowa.media
Panther cross country opens season at Early Bird invite
SHENANDOAH — Both Creston boys and girls cross country teams participated in Tuesday’s Early Bird invitational and came away with a top 5 finish and medals for a number of runners. Conditions had perfect running weather for the Panthers. “Absolutely beautiful,” head coach Maggie Arnold said. “When you...
iowa.media
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Blakeman of Boone
Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, 66, of Boone passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family in Boone, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Linden, Iowa.
iowa.media
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
iowa.media
Democrats name candidate for supervisor
With less than a week left until the filing period ends, Union County Democrats recently nominated Shaun Kelley to run for the supervisor seat to be vacated by Ron Riley. Kelley, of Afton, is the fourth candidate for the Nov. 8 election. Earlier this summer, Union County Republicans nominated Dr. Dennis Hopkins. There are two independent candidates, Roger Vicker and Roy Klobnak.
iowa.media
Creston volleyball prepares for season
Creston hosted Clarke in a scrimmage Tuesday night for the first intersquad volleyball match of the fall season for both schools. Panther head coach Teresa Arkfeld returns for her second season at the helm. Teresa Arkfeld. One of the perks of a scrimmage is being able to do a SWOT...
iowa.media
Panthers stumble in first net action
PANORA, IA — Visiting West Central Valley ruined the season opener for Panorama volleyball Tuesday with a 3-0 victory in WCC action. The Wildcats won with scores of 25-15, 25-23 and of 25-16. Jaidyn Sellers led the Panthers with six kills, with Cayden Iredale adding four, Keira Simmons three...
Comments / 0