Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Tom Henderson
Tom Henderson, 93, of Creston, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Creston Specialty Care. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
iowa.media
Democrats name candidate for supervisor
With less than a week left until the filing period ends, Union County Democrats recently nominated Shaun Kelley to run for the supervisor seat to be vacated by Ron Riley. Kelley, of Afton, is the fourth candidate for the Nov. 8 election. Earlier this summer, Union County Republicans nominated Dr. Dennis Hopkins. There are two independent candidates, Roger Vicker and Roy Klobnak.
iowa.media
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
iowa.media
UPDATE: H Avenue closure changed to next Monday, Tuesday
Revising its original plan, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday that one mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed next week for tile replacement. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Republicans rally together at annual Lincoln Dinner
Adair County Republicans had a chance to hear from party leaders and high-profile candidates on the state and national level Thursday, Aug. 18 during the party’s annual Lincoln Dinner held at Sixteen Oaks. In attendance were Rep. Ray Sorensen, who is seeking a third term in the Iowa House...
iowa.media
Fall programming highlights Perry Public Library
Perry Public Library/Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Events. Saturday Storytimes continue in September at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m., September 3, 10, 17, 24. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities, and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The September 10 and 24 sessions are bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us.
iowa.media
Hospice Home in Creston to close, services will continue
EveryStep’s Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston will close Oct. 1, 2022. Members of the EveryStep leadership team met with staff Tuesday, as well as patients and families. EveryStep is taking steps to ensure the transition will be as seamless and easy as possible. The primary reason for closure...
iowa.media
Habitat for Humanity needs help
For the past 20 years Creston’s Habitat for Humanity chapter has built homes for families. Now the organization needs to build new board members. “We need help,” said Charlie Westman, president of the chapter. “We have the money. We just need the help.”. Habitat for Humanity builds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Sixth-grade Southeast Polk student asked for preferred pronouns
A concerned parent in the Southeast Polk School District shared a survey given to their sixth-grade student which asked what pronouns the student goes by. Unlike the survey given by Pleasant Valley, the pronoun question from Southeast Polk appears to have been optional. The question was included in a document titled “All About You.”
iowa.media
PHS swim team opens season against Algona Thursday
The Perry High School swim team will open their season Thursday night at the McCreary Community Building by hosting the Algona High School swim team. The races start at 6:30 p.m., and workers need to check-in at 6 p.m. Swim team coach Jean Dowd, starting her 23rd year with the...
iowa.media
Blonde sisters Jayde, Phoebe answer Laura’s Quick Questions
Sisters Jayde Stewart Fellom and Phoebe Stewart are the owners of Perry’s newest downtown store—Blonde Sisters Boutique. They grew up in Perry and are two of six siblings split evenly between girls and boys. Both have furry kids—Jayde has Shanel, a chow chow, Ava, a shiba inu, and Sidney, a silky terrier. Phoebe has Bubba, a Chihuahua.
iowa.media
‘Their voice matters’
“I just knew coming in here that I’m a very collaborative leader,” Creston Middle School Principal Lesa Downing said. “We have a lot of teachers in this building that have a lot of years of experience. I just think we’re better together. My ideas aren’t the only ideas, and I know that. I want to hear everybody’s ideas.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Panther cross country opens season at Early Bird invite
SHENANDOAH — Both Creston boys and girls cross country teams participated in Tuesday’s Early Bird invitational and came away with a top 5 finish and medals for a number of runners. Conditions had perfect running weather for the Panthers. “Absolutely beautiful,” head coach Maggie Arnold said. “When you...
iowa.media
W-G volleyball rallies to upend Madrid
MADRID, IA — Woodward-Granger overcame to 2-1 deficit to claim a 3-2 match win over Madrid in WCC volleyball Tuesday. The Hawks opened with season with a 26-24 win in game one, but fell, 25-20, in game two and by a 25-22 margin in game three. W-G rallied for a 25-18 victory in game four, then seized the match victory by dominating the fifth set, 15-3.
iowa.media
Creston kicks off football season tonight
For a program that lost 12 seniors to graduation and had 14 juniors on the 2021 roster, 11 Panthers who are now seniors return to the 2022 team. “As far as the returning guys that understand our system, I’m very excited about them,” head coach Brian Morrison said. “We tweak things year to year, but we’re pretty consisten in what we do in our program. It’s been a fun four weeks and it’s been a fun summer.”
iowa.media
Panorama pulls away late to post win over Perry
Playing in Week Zero of the football season requires teams to receive special permission from the IHSAA, and with both Panorama and Perry having an opponent that may have questionable roster sizes and thus unable to field a varsity team the Panthers and Bluejays met on Dewey Field Aug. 19.
iowa.media
Hawk harriers start strong at Jester Park
GRANGER, IA — The cross country season for Woodward-Granger started Monday with the Hawks hosting several schools at Jester Park. The W-G boys won their side, with the host girls second. although W-G freshman Eva Fleshner was the first individual to cross. The Hawk boys scored 45 points, with...
iowa.media
Rivalry between W-G and Madrid to feature new traveling trophy
That there is little love lost between the sports teams — and, some would say, the communities themselves — of Woodward-Granger and Madrid is well known. Perhaps the greatest emotional pull for their respective fan bases comes during football season, and long streaks favoring either team only adds to the desire to “pay those guys back” or to “keep the run going.”
Comments / 0