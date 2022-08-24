Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History
Los Angeles star Trea Turner is on pace to reach a couple huge statistical marks no Dodgers shortstop has ever reached in a season.
Look: Bryce Harper Crushes Home Run In First Minor League Rehab At-Bat
There's a reason Bryce Harper isn't playing in the Minor League full time. During his first rehab at-bat with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, the two-time NL MVP blasted a deep home run to center field. Take a look at the Minor League homer here:. Harper suffered a...
Don Mattingly, Rickey Henderson reunite prior to Marlins’ game against Athletics
A reunion of two of baseball’s greats took place in foul territory at RingCentral Stadium on Tuesday.
Aaron Judge crushes 48th home run, Yankees' bullpen closes door on Mets
Aaron Judge came through for the New York Yankees again on Tuesday night. Judge hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to get the scoring started for the Yankees. It was Judge's 48th home run, and it traveled 453 feet to left field.
Carroll crushes 463-foot homer, reaches base 6 times
Though baseballs are known to travel quite far in the Pacific Coast League, Corbin Carroll probably didn’t need any extra help on his 24th homer of the year. MLB’s No. 3 overall prospect demolished a 463-foot moonblast that sailed far over the heads of fans on the berm at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, landing beyond the trees for Carroll’s seventh dinger at Triple-A. The ball was scorched 112.2 mph off the bat.
'Thrilled' Hoyer sees flashes of 2014 Cubs in '22 club
CHICAGO -- Cade Horton sat in the Cubs' dugout on Thursday morning, wearing a new blue cap and Chicago's home white jersey, looking out at the old ballpark he hopes to pitch in someday. The pitching prospect was asked for his initial reaction to seeing Wrigley Field. "I can feel...
Latest odds in MVP races -- with a long shot
AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Truist of Braves: Grissom did NOT want to be drafted by Mets
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If Braves fans actually need another reason to love Vaughn Grissom, they should know what he was fearing as the 2019 MLB Draft approached.
'He's an ace': Valdez's historic streak key to Astros' success
HOUSTON -- The Astros continue to show that they may have one of the most potent 1-2 punches on the mound as any team in the Majors. After Justin Verlander flirted with another no-hit bid in Tuesday's series opener, Framber Valdez followed that effort on Wednesday night with his 21st consecutive quality start, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight across seven innings in Houston's 5-3 win over the Twins at Minute Maid Park.
Sánchez excels in spot start to give rotation a break
PHILADELPHIA -- Cristopher Sánchez’s contributions Wednesday will be impossible to quantify outside the six innings he pitched in a 7-5 victory over the Reds. The Phillies recalled Sánchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start, his first in the big leagues since July 15. In the past, they summoned Sánchez because of an injury or because they needed a second starter for a doubleheader. But Philadelphia handed the ball to him Wednesday because the club wanted to give everybody else in its rotation an extra day to rest to gear up for the final weeks of the season.
'He’s a menace': J-Ram's 20th multi-HR game keys win
SAN DIEGO -- The Guardians are MLB’s youngest team and are in the middle of a playoff race. That generally is a combination for a lot of high-stress games. So a fairly stress-free afternoon delivered by the cornerstone of the franchise is a welcome thing, indeed. Veteran third baseman...
Padres hit 'hopefully rock bottom' after shutout loss
SAN DIEGO -- It all feels a bit too familiar, doesn’t it?. A year ago, the Padres found themselves in almost precisely the same situation. Presumed to be an October lock, they were suddenly clinging to a playoff spot in late August, playing like anything but a postseason team. Sure enough, their “once-in-a-century” collapse ensued.
Trout's homer makes more Halos history
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been quite the eventful series for Angels superstar Mike Trout against the Rays. Trout hit the ball twice on one swing for an RBI single in the series opener on Monday, reached 1,500 career hits with a solo shot off the C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and connected on a go-ahead solo blast in the eighth inning before reaching on a run-scoring error in the 10th inning on Wednesday. But it again wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings, as the Angels have dropped the first three games of the series to Tampa Bay, scoring just five runs over that span.
The significance behind this reliever's ink
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Veteran reliever Jake McGee doesn’t have to look far for motivation when he takes the mound. Permanently inked on his fingers are reminders...
MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab: Pirates' Burrows
If Pirates pitching prospect Mike Burrows is looking for a walk-out song, he might want to check out Dead or Alive's 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” If you happen to be singing it while reading this edition of the MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab, you’re welcome.
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
Harper hits walk-off in rehab night after 2-homer game
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper is making a late-season run at International League MVP. The Phillies slugger went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs -- including a walk-off double -- in his second rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa. He is 5-for-8 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs in two rehab games.
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
With 'emotions in check,' Luzardo shoves vs. A's
OAKLAND -- Despite keeping his comments measured and practical upon his return to his old stomping grounds, it’s likely that Jesús Luzardo was a little more amped up for this outing than the others he’d made this season. And who could blame him? Not long ago, Luzardo...
