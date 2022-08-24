John Cook on the radio: Lexi Rodriguez emerges as leader early in career and Orr's debut

Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season
Nebraska’s opponent in the first match of the college volleyball season isn’t as talented as the teams the Huskers will see later this season in the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Tournament. But what we learned during the Huskers’ dominating 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 win against Texas A&M Corpus...
York News-Times
Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference after losing to Northwestern, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
York News-Times
Frost, Huskers seeking 'something to believe in' after falling 31-28 to Northwestern
The trip to the Emerald Isle was excitement-filled. Not just because Nebraska would get the chance to play a game overseas, but also because of the new-look roster and coaching staff that flashed a glimmer of hope that this season would be different. But, like many games before, Saturday's season...
York News-Times
Blackshirts, special teams, turnovers: How 3 storylines played out in Nebraska-Northwestern
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium:. Entering Saturday: The Nebraska defense entered the fall as the perceived strength of the team after an impressive 2021 campaign when the unit took a considerable step under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
York News-Times
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.
York News-Times
Watch now: Casey Thompson, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson
Nebraska players Casey Thompson, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson speak after losing to Northwestern, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
No. 1 Nebraska Begins Volleyball Season with Sweep
Huskers dominate early afternoon home match
York News-Times
Pregame: Omar Manning not suited up for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
DUBLIN — One of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, Omar Manning, is not suited up for Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Manning, who caught 26 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns last season, wore only his jersey during warmups. The Huskers traveled roughly 40 players to Ireland who weren’t going to be able suit up due to roster size rules governing a Big Ten game. Manning, along with several other receivers, is one of those receivers.
York News-Times
Game notes: Scott Frost takes responsibility for onside kick; Blackshirts struggle with communication
DUBLIN — Scott Frost referred to the decision three separate times during his press conference. Players repeatedly downplayed it. Why did Nebraska opt for an onside kick with an 11-point lead and everything going its way midway through the third quarter?. “I made that call, so it’s on me,”...
York News-Times
Live updates: Northwestern defeats Nebraska, 31-28
Unless you are in "Nebraska East" of course. Good evening in that case. Either way, it's time for football. Week 0 — Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin? That'll do. If you're following the game from home, scroll down for our live coverage. The basics. Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. (central) TV:...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost ‘speaks from ignorance’, says late player’s mom
On the eve of Nebraska football’s first game of the season, it turns out that comments made by head coach Scott Frost have surfaced yet again. Those comments, about his offensive linemen puking 15-20 times per practice because they were working so hard, raised a lot of eyebrows when he said them. In fact, they drew enough attention that Frost had to address them in a press conference where he said that he was “exagerrating.”
York News-Times
The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland. The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
York News-Times
Watch now: Anni Evans on Waverly duo
Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season. Nebraska had it rolling Friday morning, racking up blocks, blasting back overpasses and getting kills from every spot on the court.
Corn Nation
Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers
Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
klkntv.com
Week one of Nebraska high school football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Week one of high school football in Nebraska has come to an end. In Channel 8’s game of the week, Lincoln Christian defeated Lincoln Lutheran 34-27. Watch highlights for that game and more in the video above.
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Irish article addresses problems with Nebraska football, but lacks balance
Of all the storylines for the Nebraska football team’s trip to Ireland to face Northwestern this weekend, the ones that lean into the international nature of the competition have interested me the most. I had the opportunity to travel internationally for seven weeks this summer — my first time...
Sporting News
What channel is Nebraska vs. Northwestern on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 0 game in Dublin
Week 0 is the unofficial start of the college football season. As has been the case in recent years, it doesn't exactly offer up the most intriguing matchups. The lone exception in 2022 is the Big Ten West game between Nebraska and Northwestern, the only national broadcast from the slate. The game will take on added interest as it kicks off from Dublin.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022
With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
