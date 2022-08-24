ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

John Cook on the radio: Lexi Rodriguez emerges as leader early in career and Orr's debut

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago
York News-Times

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Pregame: Omar Manning not suited up for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

DUBLIN — One of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, Omar Manning, is not suited up for Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Manning, who caught 26 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns last season, wore only his jersey during warmups. The Huskers traveled roughly 40 players to Ireland who weren’t going to be able suit up due to roster size rules governing a Big Ten game. Manning, along with several other receivers, is one of those receivers.
LINCOLN, NE
Kelly Hunter
York News-Times

Live updates: Northwestern defeats Nebraska, 31-28

Unless you are in "Nebraska East" of course. Good evening in that case. Either way, it's time for football. Week 0 — Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin? That'll do. If you're following the game from home, scroll down for our live coverage. The basics. Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. (central) TV:...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost ‘speaks from ignorance’, says late player’s mom

On the eve of Nebraska football’s first game of the season, it turns out that comments made by head coach Scott Frost have surfaced yet again. Those comments, about his offensive linemen puking 15-20 times per practice because they were working so hard, raised a lot of eyebrows when he said them. In fact, they drew enough attention that Frost had to address them in a press conference where he said that he was “exagerrating.”
York News-Times

The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland. The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Anni Evans on Waverly duo

Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season. Nebraska had it rolling Friday morning, racking up blocks, blasting back overpasses and getting kills from every spot on the court.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Week one of Nebraska high school football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Week one of high school football in Nebraska has come to an end. In Channel 8’s game of the week, Lincoln Christian defeated Lincoln Lutheran 34-27. Watch highlights for that game and more in the video above.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022

With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...

